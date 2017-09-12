Lynn Comella’s Fall Tour for Vibrator Nation

art1Lynn Comella will be touring the country this fall, discussing her new book Vibrator Nation: How Feminist Sex-Toy Stores Changed the Business of Pleasure. It’s the first book to tell the story of feminist sex-toy stores and how they and the women who pioneered them changed the adult industry. Comella will be doing some traditional bookstore events but we’re also excited that she will be speaking at a number of sex-toy stores, a first for one of our books! Hope you can catch her at one of these great events.

Opening Plenary Keynote Address and Panel Discussion
Lynn gives the keynote address at CatalystCon West and then participates in a panel discussion on her book.
September 15 – 17
Westin Los Angeles Airport Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

Reading and Discussion
September 22, 8:30 pm
Self Serve Toys
3904B Central Avenue, SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108

Reading and Discussion
September 28, 7:00 pm
The Writer’s Block
1020 Fremont St #100, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Reading and Discussion
October 5, 8:00 pm
The Pleasure Chest
7733 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90046

Reading and Discussion
With special guest Susie Bright
October 8, 6:00 pm
San Francisco Litquake Festival
The Center for Sex and Culture
1349 Mission, SF CA 94103

Reading and Discussion
October 21, 7:00 pm
Babeland Seattle
707 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122

Reading and Discussion
October 26, 6:30 pm
Gallery Bookshop
319 Kasten Street, Mendocino, CA 95460

Reading and Discussion
With special guest Dr. Carol Queen
October 28, 4:00 pm
Good Vibrations, Palo Alto
534 Ramona St, Palo Alto, CA 94301

Meet the Author
November 3, 6:00 pm
Luxe Rust
1300 Main Street, Las Vegas, NV

Lecture
November 13, 4:30 pm
University of Michigan

Reading and Discussion
November 14, 7:00 pm
Literati Bookstore
124 E Washington, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Reading and Discussion
November 16, 6:30 pm
Sugar
927 W. 36th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211

Reading and Discussion
November 17, 6:30 pm
Potter’s House
1658 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009

Reading and Discussion
November 18
Lotus Blooms
1017 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314

Reading and Discussion
December 7
Tool Shed Toys
2427 N. Murray Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211

Reading and Discussion
December 10, 7:00 pm
Smitten Kitten
3010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55408

Reading and Discussion
December 12, 7:00 pm
Early to Bed
5044 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640

Lynn Comella’s tour continues in 2018 with stops in New York City, Oakland, Cambridge, and Pawtucket, with new dates being added. We’ll update you here with her spring schedule.

