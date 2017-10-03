Author Events Coming Up in October

From London to San Francisco, October is packed with great author events, including several California appearances by Lynn Comella, author of Vibrator Nation. Not on the West Coast? Check out her other upcoming tour dates.

October 4: Howard Covington is joined by Self-Help Credit Union founder Martin Eakes at Durham’s The Regulator Bookshop for a discussion of Covington’s new book Lending Power: How Self-Help Credit Union Turned Small-Time Loans into Big-Time Change.

7:00 pm, 720 Ninth Street, Durham, NC 27705

October 5: Catch Lynn Comella discussing her book Vibrator Nation with sex educator Tristan Taormino at The Pleasure Chest.

8:00 pm, 7733 Santa Monica Blvd.,West Hollywood, CA 90046

October 7: Too Young for What? Celebrate the creativity of Jean-Michel Basquiat at London’s Barbican along with with Tim Lawrence, author of Life and Death on the New York Dance Floor, 1980-1983. He’ll curate a program of short films evocative of the fertile, renegade spirit of New York culture in the late 70s and early 80s.

Barbican Centre, Silk St, London EC2Y 8DS

October 8: The San Francisco Litquake Festival will host a discussion of Vibrator Nation with author Lynn Comella and Dr. Carol Queen.

6:00 pm, The Center for Sex and Culture, 1349 Mission, San Francisco, CA 94103

October 12: Catch Howard Covington, author of Lending Power, at Greensboro’s Scuppernong Books.

7:00 pm, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401

October 13: See South of Pico author, Kellie Jones, at the Tate Modern for day-long conference on Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power exhibition.

10:30 am, Starr Cinema, Bankside, London SE1 9TG

October 14: Reina Lewis will discuss “Modest Fashion in a Modern World” and her book, Muslim Fashion, at The Nook for the Cheltenham Literature Festival.

1:00 pm, Montpellier Gardens, Cheltenham, GL50 1UL

October 17: I Love My Selfie author Ilan Stavans will host a screening of Federico Fellini’s 8 1/2 at Amherst Cinema.

7:00 pm, 28 Amity St., Amherst, MA

October 17: With the The Click! Photography Festival happening this month, The Regulator Bookshop will host Julie J. Thomson, editor of Begin to See, discussing the photographers of Black Mountain College.

7:00pm, 720 Ninth Street, Durham, NC 27705

October 18: Living a Feminist Life author Sara Ahmed will give a talk at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.

4:30 pm, EUC Maple Room, 1400 Spring Garden Street, Greensboro, NC 27402

October 19: Michael Gillespie will introduce a screening of Deep Cover at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, a film he discusses in his book Film Blackness.

7:00 pm, 30 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217

October 21: Another chance to see lively discussion with Lynn Comella on her book, Vibrator Nation, at Babeland Seattle.

7:00pm, 707 E. Pike Street, Seattle, WA 98122

October 26: Get your copy of Vibrator Nation signed at Lynn Comella’s talk at The Gallery Bookshop.

6:30 pm, 319 Kasten Street, Mendocino, CA 95460

October 28: Good Vibrations in Palo Alto will host Lynn Comella where she’ll talk about her book Vibrator Nation.

4:00 pm, 534 Ramona Street, Palo Alto, CA 94301

October 29: Oakland fans have a chance to see Lynn Comella discuss Vibrator Nation at their Good Vibrations location.

3:00 pm, 3219 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland, CA 94610