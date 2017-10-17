In honor of Black Poetry Day, we’re more than pleased to share a few poems from Black poets on our list.

try to silence the loud. the overly proud. the preacher. the

shroud. the sprung and the plowed. try to leaven the low so

the children can grow but the neighbors won’t know, unbossed

but still bowed. try to open the hope with braids and with

rope and with water and soap try to truss out the truth. try to

piecemeal the peace stitch together some sleep and relax for the

reap for the road for the real stuff. try to sap out the stay and

partition the play it is better that way someone whispered once.

try to grow out the grout, groan when you should shout, you

know what it’s about, you know you know you know you know

you know you know but you don’t hear me though.

-Alexis Pauline Gumbs, Spill

b jenkins

just so you know, no one could have told me you didn’t want to go

outside. this exercises phonograph to take the receiver and call you

for something we hear together, some of the same stories, some of the

same things. to stretch repeat so thin it fades to various is the aim of

the phone call. the phonograph is also a photograph of movement and

what it bears. you found dances waiting for dancers. your silhouette is

patient form. I know you can cant. I know you can make it if you try.

I’m getting along alright. I say a little prayer. mama’s baby sadie mae

ms. davis’ blue and red. at the duck inn mighty lions roar. you and

bobby bradford run away together. this earth tone air is b.c. marks’s

pine bluff arkansas, asleep in new pajamas at the desert inn, to walk

joe williams pieceway home to waycross, you and me against the world,

every time we say goodbye. I’ll be seeing you in all the unfamiliar places

where they till our long advance. this is the cluster song of our romance.

-Fred Moten, b jenkins

And When I Write the Muscles in My Chest Move as if in Flight

Sometimes the eye of the bird

is a sky that is moving

among the molecules and over

twenty different landscapes

someone has crossed, even lived in,

perhaps longing for the soil of at least

one to wear in her pinions in those

high-necked altitudes that see

the endless couplings of man and

woman and woman and man and

man and woman like a garland

circling the broken globe.

-Yvette Christiansë, Castaway

Be sure to check out civil rights poetry collection Words of Protest, Words of Freedom as well, and keep an eye out for consent not to be a single being, an upcoming trilogy by Fred Moten, and M Archive, coming in March from Alexis Pauline Gumbs.