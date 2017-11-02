Author Events in November

Many of our authors are out giving talks and holding book signings in November. Hope you get a chance to see them in person this month.

November 2: Alex Hinton will speak about his recent book Man or Monster? The Trial of a Khmer Rouge Torturer at the USC Shoah Foundation.

4:00 pm, Social Sciences Building, Room 250, 3502 Trousdale Parkway, Los Angeles, CA 90089

November 3: The Center for the Study of Gender and Sexuality at New York University will host a panel discussion for Jasbir Puar’s new book The Right to Maim.

5:00 pm, NYU, 19 West 4th Street, room 101, New York, NY 10003

November 6: Several Duke University Press authors are participating in the Duke on Gender Colloquium. The theme is “Marxism, Socialism, Feminism: A Transnational Conversation.” Catch Kristen Ghodsee, author of Red Hangover; Rebecca Karl, author of The Magic of Concepts; and Kathi Weeks, author of The Problem with Work; along with Lisa Disch and Anna Krylova.

3:00 pm, East Duke Parlors, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham, NC 27708

November 7: The War on Sex co-editor Trevor Hoppe will participate in a panel discussion at St. Francis College on the criminalization of sex.

11:10 am, Room 3212, 180 Remsen St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

November 13: Mikael Wolfe will discuss his new book Watering the Revolution at the University of Oregon.

3:30 pm, Erb Memorial Union (EMU), Spruce Room, 1395 University Street, Eugene, OR 97403

November 13: Vibrator Nation author Lynn Comella will lecture at the University of Michigan on “Sex Toys and Social Entrepreneurship.”

4:00 pm, 204 State St., Ann Arbor, MI 48109

November 14: The Sarasota Museum of Art will host Susan Cahan in a talk about her book Mounting Frustration.

5:30 pm, TICKETED EVENT, The Works, 891 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236

November 14: Get a signed copy of Vibrator Nation when Lynn Comella visits Literati Bookstore in Ann Arbor.

7:30 pm, 124 E. Washington, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

November 16: Lauren Pond comes to Duke University to launch her new book Test of Faith, the eighth winner of the Center for Documentary Studies/Honickman First Book Prize.

5:30 pm, Rubenstein Library Holsti-Anderson Family Assembly Room 153, Duke University, Durham, NC 27708

November 16: David F. Garcia will talk at Howard University about his book, Listening for Africa.

12:30 pm, Childers Recital Hall, Room 3001, 2455 Sixth Street NW, Washington, DC 20059

November 16: If you’re in Baltimore, stop by Sugar and see Vibrator Nation author Lynn Comella, and get a signed copy.

6:30 pm, 927 W. 36th St., Baltimore, MD 21211

November 17: Lynn Comella continues her tour, stopping at The Potter’s House to discuss her book Vibrator Nation.

6:30 pm, 1658 Columbia Rd. NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20009

November 18: If you missed Lynn Comella in DC, no problem, see her at Lotus Blooms in Virginia, and get your copy of Vibrator Nation.

8:30pm, 1017 King St., Alexandria, VA 22314

November 20: University of Chicago will host a New Book Salon for Kaushik Sunder Rajan’s book Pharmocracy at Seminary Co-op bookstore.

6:00 pm, 5751 South Woodlawn Ave., Chicago, IL, 60637

November 20: Listening to Images author Tina Campt will give a talk at New York University’s Center for the Study of Gender & Sexuality.

6:00 pm, 285 Mercer St, New York, NY 10003

November 28: Scuppernong Books will host a reading of Lending Power with author Howard E. Covington Jr.

7:00 pm, 304 S Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401

November 28: Sally Price, co-author of Saamaka Dreaming, will give a talk entitled “One Tradition, Two Stories: An Art Historical/Anthropological Dilemma” at Johns Hopkins University.

6:30 pm, 210 Hodson Hall, Homewood Campus, Baltimore, MD 21218

November 29: Louise Meintjes will talk about her new book Dust of the Zulu at Book Culture.

7:00 pm, 536 W 112th St., New York, NY 10025