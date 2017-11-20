A Busy Conference Weekend

This weekend our staff were busy attending three different academic conferences: the National Women’s Studies Association, the African Studies Association, and the American Academy of Religion. We enjoyed selling books and meeting authors and editors at all three.

At the National Women’s Studies Association, a number of our authors were honored with book awards. Congratulations to Lorgia García-Peña, whose The Borders of Dominicanidad: Race, Nation, and Archives of Contradiction won the Gloria Anzaldua Prize for groundbreaking monographs in women’s studies that makes significant multicultural feminist contributions to women of color/transnational scholarship. Sara Ahmed’s Living a Feminist Life and Lalaie Ameeriar’s Downwardly Global: Women, Work, and Citizenship in the Pakistani Diaspora were both finalists for that prize. Congratulations also to Eunjung Kim, whose book Curative Violence: Rehabilitating Disability, Gender, and Sexuality in Modern Korea won the new Alison Piepmeier Book Award for a groundbreaking monograph in women, gender, and sexuality studies that makes significant contributions to feminist disability studies scholarship. And we also celebrated Attiya Ahmad’s Everyday Conversions: Islam, Domestic Work, and South Asian Migrant Women in Kuwait which received Honorable Mention for the Sara A. Whaley Prize.

If you missed any of these conferences, or if a book you really wanted sold out before you could get it, you can still save 30% when ordering from our website. Use coupon codes NWSA17, AFSA17, or AAR17.