A Busy Conference Weekend

This weekend our staff were busy attending three different academic conferences: the National Women’s Studies Association, the African Studies Association, and the American Academy of Religion. We enjoyed selling books and meeting authors and editors at all three.

Borders of DominicanidadAt the National Women’s Studies Association, a number of our authors were honored with book awards. Congratulations to Lorgia García-Peña, whose The Borders of Dominicanidad: Race, Nation, and Archives of Contradiction won the Gloria Anzaldua Prize for groundbreaking monographs in women’s studies that makes significant multicultural feminist contributions to women of color/transnational scholarship. Sara Ahmed’s Living a Feminist Life and Lalaie Ameeriar’s Downwardly Global: Women, Work, and Citizenship in the Pakistani Diaspora were both finalists for that prize. Congratulations also to Eunjung Kim, whose book Curative Violence: Rehabilitating Disability, Gender, and Sexuality in Modern KoreaCurative Violence won the new Alison Piepmeier Book Award for a groundbreaking monograph in women, gender, and sexuality studies that makes significant contributions to feminist disability studies scholarship. And we also celebrated Attiya Ahmad’s Everyday Conversions: Islam, Domestic Work, and South Asian Migrant Women in Kuwait which received Honorable Mention for the Sara A. Whaley Prize.

McKay at AfSA

Ramah McKay at the African Studies Association meeting with the proofs for her book Medicine in the Meantime, out in January.

Miller Young at NWSA

Mireille Miller-Young at the National Women’s Studies Association meeting with her book A Taste of Brown Sugar, winner of the 2015 Sara A. Whaley Prize

Red Emmas at NWSA

While at NWSA, Alexis Pauline Gumbs, author of Spill and the forthcoming M Archive, and Robyn C. Spencer, author of The Revolution Has Come, participated in Black Feminist Friday, an event at Red Emma’s bookstore in Baltimore.

Schmidt at AAR

Jalane Schmidt in the booth at the American Academy of Religion meeting, with her book Cachita’s Streets.

Casselberry at AAR

Judith Casselberry at AAR with her book The Labor of Faith. Judith also made an apperance at our NWSA booth a few days earlier!

If you missed any of these conferences, or if a book you really wanted sold out before you could get it, you can still save 30% when ordering from our website. Use coupon codes NWSA17, AFSA17, or AAR17.

