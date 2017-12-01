New Books in December

It’s the season for great new books! Check out what we have coming out in December.

In the beautifully illustrated Aerial Aftermaths, Caren Kaplan traces the cultural history of aerial imagery—from the first vistas provided by balloons in the eighteenth century to the sensing operations of military drones—to show how aerial imagery is key to modern visual culture and can both enforce military power and foster positive political connections.

In Biopolitics of Feeling Kyla Schuller unearths the forgotten, multiethnic sciences of impressibility—the capacity to be affected—to expose the powerful workings of sentimental biopower in the nineteenth-century United States, uncovering a vast apparatus of sensory regulation that aimed to shape the evolution of the national population.

Through the lives of religious women in colonial Lima, Nancy van Deusen explores a new understanding of the ways in which pious Catholic women engaged with material and immaterial notions of the sacred or were themselves objectified as conduits of the divine in spiritual narratives in her book Embodying the Sacred.

Challenging the academic and cultural stereotypes that do not acknowledge the rhetorical capabilities of autistic people, in Authoring Autism Melanie Yergeau shows how autistics both embrace and reject the rhetorical, thereby queering the lines of rhetoric, humanity, agency, and the very essence of rhetoric itself.

Coming from a number of fields ranging from anthropology, media studies, and theology to musicology and philosophy, the contributors to Feeling Religion, edited by John Corrigan, analyze the historical and contemporary entwinement of emotion, religion, spirituality, and secularism, thereby refiguring the field of religious studies and opening up new avenues of research.

In Considering Emma Goldman Clare Hemmings examines the significance of the anarchist activist and thinker Emma Goldman for contemporary feminist politics, showing how the contradictory and ambivalent aspects of Goldman’s thought for feminism can be used to open new avenues for theorizing gender, sexuality, and race.

In Landscapes of Power Dana E. Powell takes an historical and ethnographic approach to understanding how a controversial coal power plant slated for development in the Navajo (Diné) Nation was defeated and, in the process of its destruction, generated the conditions for new understandings of indigenous environmentalism to emerge.

In Unthinking Mastery Julietta Singh challenges the drive toward the mastery over self and others by showing how the forms of self-mastery advocated by anticolonial thinkers like Fanon and Gandhi unintentionally reproduced colonial logic, thereby leading her to argue for a more productive human subjectivity that is not centered on concepts of mastery.

Never miss a new book! Sign up for Subject Matters, our e-mail newsletter, and get notifications of new titles in your preferred disciplines as well as discounts and other news.