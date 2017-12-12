The Best Books We Read in 2017

From young adult literature to sci-fi trilogies, we love to read at Duke University Press! In this post, our staff members share their favorite reads from the past year. We hope you enjoy their suggestions, and perhaps find a few gift ideas in the mix.

Chris Robinson, Copywriter in Books Marketing, recommends the Southern Reach trilogy: “This year I crossed off one of my bucket-list reads (Thomas Pynchon’s Gravity’s Rainbow) but what really struck me was Jeff VanderMeer’s Southern Reach trilogy. It’s set in a coastal region in the southeastern US where some kind of unknown supernatural event has transformed the landscape so that nature is removing traces of human development. The Southern Reach is a government agency tasked with investigating the area, but it’s never quite clear what happened or is going on. Part sci-fi, part eco-criticism, part surrealist adventure, there’s something for everybody. And the movie trailer for the first book – Annihilation – looks great.”

Katie Smart, Publicist and Exhibits Coordinator in Journals Marketing, recommends a new novel: “This year I challenged myself to read 100 books written by women and I finished the challenge with four books by Gabrielle Zevin on my list! My favorite was her most recent novel, Young Jane Young, which tells the story of a young congressional intern who has an affair with the congressman she’s working for. Zevin’s latest is funny and thoughtful, and her main characters are courageous and so well-written I wanted to know them in real life.”

Mary Hoch, Senior Editorial Assistant in Acquisitions, recommends two books: “The Vegetarian by Han Kang. This novel, told from three perspectives, is equal parts beauty and brutality. I recommend setting aside time to read it all in one go (it’s quite short!) and reading nothing about it before starting. Tenth of December by George Saunders. Before he won this year’s Booker prize with Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders was best-known for his sci-fi short stories. This collection showcases his ability to put you immediately and intimately inside his characters’ heads.”

Barbara Williams, a Production Specialist, recommends a study on books: “The History of Books in 100 Books by Roderick Cabe and Sara Ayad appeals to me because it covers so many time spans and cultures (cave paintings to e-books). It’s necessarily superficial, but succinct and beautifully illustrated. Although I’ve have done a lot of reading on Western book history, I knew very little about the book in Asia and South America; 100 Books was a helpful introduction.”

Liz Beasley, Managing Editor for Comparative Studies of South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, recommends three books for 2017: “I read so many beautiful books this year, and oddly, many of them were written by—or about—people who died at a far too young age: Max Ritvo’s stunning poetry debut, Four Reincarnations, which was published just after his death at age twenty-five; Nina Riggs’s brave, funny cancer memoir The Bright Hour; and George Saunders’s strange but superb Booker Prize–winning novel Lincoln in the Bardo, whose plot is fueled by the death of Willie Lincoln, Abraham Lincoln’s eleven-year-old son. All are deeply moving, gorgeously written, and sui generis. Ritvo’s lines from ‘The Big Loser’ capture the spirit of all three books: ‘The angel thinks he’s applying lemon oil / to the creaky, wounded wood of the box. / He knows it’s palliative, but it’s beautiful.'”

Senior Project Editor for Journals, Charles Brower, recommends two books this year: “Francis Spufford’s Golden Hill, set in 1740s New York, offers everything you want in a historical novel—a secretive stranger, romance, a duel, a trial, a witty narrator—but also is impressively woke to themes of race, gender, and sexuality. Emil Ferris’s graphic novel My Favorite Thing Is Monsters is the illustrated diary of a young girl in 1960s Chicago who’s trying to come to terms with her mother’s illness, her loving but careless older brother, her sexual identity, and the mysterious death of her upstairs neighbor, a haunted Holocaust survivor. The story is a page-turner, but the art is so intricate and gorgeous that you want to linger over each drawing.”

Thanks to our staff for another year of great reads and recommendations! We look forward to expanding our collective literary minds in 2018.