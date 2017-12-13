New online reading platform for Duke University Press books and journals

yaynewsite

In partnership with Silverchair Information Systems (Silverchair), Duke University Press recently launched a new site for its books and journals at read.dukeupress.edu. The new site is home to 50 journals and 2,300 books in the humanities and social sciences, providing scholars with a single reading and research experience across books and journals.

On the new site, our readers can:

  • Discover related works and other content relevant to their interests.
  • Enjoy an easy-to-navigate site with tools to aid in their research.
  • Read books and journals on the go with a responsive site that adapts seamlessly to devices of any size.

Sign up for Latest Issue Journal Alerts:

Our readers will also be able to sign up for Latest Issue Alerts to stay up-to-date with the most recent scholarship from Duke University Press journals. These alerts deliver the most recent table-of-contents from new issues directly to a reader’s inbox.

Register and sign up for Latest Issue Alerts at read.dukeupress.edu/my-account.

 

