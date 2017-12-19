The Most Read Articles of 2017

As 2017 comes to a close, we’re reflecting on the most read articles across all our journals. Check out the top 15 articles that made the list, all freely available until the end of January.

“Arrests of and Forced Interventions on Pregnant Women in the United States, 1973-2005: Implications for Women’s Legal Status and Public Health”

by Lynn M. Paltrow and Jeanne Flavin

“The Impact of the ACA on Premiums: Evidence from the Self-Employed”

by Bradley T. Heim, Gillian Hunter, Ithai Z. Lurie, and Shanthi P. Ramnath

“Revisiting Postmodernism: An Interview with Fredric Jameson”

by Nico Baumbach, Damon R. Young, and Genevieve Yue

“Policy Diffusion across Disparate Disciplines: Private- and Public-Sector Dynamics Affecting State-Level Adoption of the ACA”

by Rena M. Conti and David K. Jones

“Instafame: Luxury Selfies in the Attention Economy”

by Alice E. Marwick

“Punks, Bulldaggers, and Welfare Queens: The Radical Potential of Queer Politics?”

by Cathy J. Cohen

“Necropolitics” by Achille Mbembe

“Pascal’s Wager: Health Insurance Exchanges, Obamacare, and the Republican Dilemma”

by David K. Jones, Katharine W. V. Bradley, and Jonathan Oberlander

“Policy Diffusion in Polarized Times: The Case of the Affordable Care Act”

by Craig Volden

“Disjuncture and Difference in the Global Cultural Economy”

by Arjun Appadurai

“The Authoritarian Personality Revisited: Reading Adorno in the Age of Trump”

by Peter E. Gordon

“My Words to Victor Frankenstein above the Village of Chamounix: Performing Transgender Rage”

by Susan Stryker

“Introduction: Antinormativity’s Queer Conventions”

by Robyn Wiegman

“Michael Brown”

by Stefano Harney and Fred Moten

“Althusser’s Dramaturgy and the Critique of Ideology”

by Étienne Balibar