Author Events in January

Happy New Year! Several of our authors are out giving talks and holding book signings in January. Hope you get a chance to see them in person this month.

January 4: If you’re attending the annual MLA convention in New York City, stop by Faces and Names to toast Bruce Robbins on the release of his book The Beneficiary. The bar is down the street from the conference hotel.

3:00pm, 159 West 54th Street (between 6th and 7th avenue) New York, NY 10019

January 4: See Lauren Pond at Gramercy Books and get your signed copy of her new photography book Test of Faith.

7:00pm, 2424 East Main Street, Bexley, OH 43209

January 14: Chop Suey Books will host a book party for Julietta Singh’s Unthinking Mastery at Babes of Carytown.

3:00pm, 3166 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221

January 23: Catch Jasbir Puar reading from her book The Right to Maim and then in conversation with Dana Seitler at Another Story Bookshop.

7:00pm, 315 Roncesvalles Ave, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2M6