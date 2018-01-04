New Acquistions Editor Elizabeth Ault

The book publishing program at Duke University Press is growing!

This month we add a new acquisitions editor—Elizabeth Ault—to our team. Elizabeth started at the Press in 2012, and she has been working with our editorial director, Ken Wissoker, on his book projects. In 2014 Elizabeth was promoted to assistant editor as she began to acquire projects of her own, and in 2016 she was promoted to associate editor. She has steadily built a list in African studies and has been regularly attending the African Studies Association conference on behalf of the Press. She has also acquired titles in film and media studies and American studies and has worked with the editors of our journal Camera Obscura to restart their book series.

Most recently, Elizabeth launched a new books series “Theory in Forms”—edited by Achille Mbembe, Nancy Hunt, and Juan Obarrio–which will focus on theory from the Global South. The series builds upon Duke’s commitment to innovative, interdisciplinary, and international scholarship and also points to some of the new directions that Elizabeth’s list will take.

Elizabeth plans to acquire titles in African studies, urban studies, Middle East studies, geography, theory from the South, Black and Latinx studies, disability studies, trans studies, and critical prison studies. As is characteristic of our list, these areas overlap and intersect with other editors’ areas of acquisitions. We take pride in the intellectual synergy that comes from the intersections between our editors’ lists (as well as between our book and journal publications), and we hope that adding another editor to our team will allow Duke UP to expand the intellectual breadth of our list even further.

Elizabeth says, “It’s an exciting time for me – and for the Press! I’m looking forward to finding surprising turns in established fields of inquiry as well as supporting emerging conversations, particularly those between activists and academics. I’m so thrilled that I’ll be able to more fully support the authors and series editors I’ve already been working with, and also that I’ll get to learn fields that will be new to me and to DUP, expanding our spirit of interdisciplinary inquiry.”

Prior to joining Duke UP, Elizabeth earned an A.B. in American Studies from Brown University and a Ph.D. in American Studies from the University of Minnesota. She has published her research in Television & New Media, among other places. While in graduate school, Elizabeth worked at the Minnesota Historical Society Press, where she helped to write the catalog for The 1968 Exhibit. In addition to her editorial work, Elizabeth is an active participant in Durham community organizations like Southerners on New Ground and the Durham Prison Books Collective.

To submit your book project to Duke University Press, contact Elizabeth or another of our acquisitions editors by email. See the requirements here.