Top Latin American Studies Titles Adopted for Course Use

Our Latin American Studies authors are well known for their work in anthropology, art, cultural studies, Caribbean studies, Chicanx and Latinx studies, history, literature, film and media, and politics.
Here are the top 8 Latin American studies titles adopted for course use:
- The Cuba Reader: History, Culture, Politics edited by Aviva Chomsky, Pamela Maria Smorkaloff, and Barry Carr
- Maturing Masculinities: Aging, Chronic Illness, and Viagra in Mexico by Emily A. Wentzell
- Mexico’s Once and Future Revolution: Social Upheaval and the Challenge of Rule since the Late Nineteenth Century by Gilbert M. Joseph and Jürgen Buchenau
- Revolution in the Andes: The Age of Tupac Amaru by Sergio Serulnikov
- When Rains Became Floods: A Child Soldier’s Story by Lurgio Gavilán Sánchez
- Crude Chronicles: Indigenous Politics, Multinational Oil, and Neoliberalism in Ecuador by Suzana Sawyer
- Adios Nino: The Gangs of Guatemala City and the Politics of Death by Deborah T. Levenson
- Good Faith and Truthful Ignorance: A Case of Transatlantic Bigama by Noble David Cook and Alexandra Parma Cook
