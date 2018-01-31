The most recent special issue of the Radical History Review, “Pre-modern Radicalisms, Radical Pre-modernisms” edited by Duane Corpis, Kaya Şahin, David Kinkela is now available.

Over the forty-plus years of its existence, the pages of the Radical History Review have been populated primarily by the voices of historians who think of themselves as modernists, and the majority of the articles published in the journal—save for a few notable exceptions—cover the history of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. In the most recent issue, the contributors investigate, interrogate, and reimagine the intersection between modern and pre-modern history.

Rather than seeing the pre-modern as simply a precursor to the modern world, this issue explores the contested histories and temporal complexity that mark the transition from the pre-modern to the modern. In addition, the politics of the pre-modern seem somewhat distant to the structural inequity brought about capitalism, slavery, the state, and the market of the modern period, which has defined much of the writing that has appeared in the journal. With this in mind, the aim of this issue is to revisit radical pre-modernities, together with pre-modern radicalisms, to seek a rapprochement between our often presentist political and cultural agendas, and the history of the pre-modern past.

Read the introduction to the issue here.