Author events in February

Several of our authors and editors have events and talks in February. Hope you get a chance to see them in person this month.

February 6: M/E/A/N/I/N/G magazine was a collaboration between Susan Bee and Mira Schor, both painters with interests in writing and politics, and a community of

over 150 artists, art critics, historians, theorists, and poets. We published an anthology of writings from M/E/A/N/I/N/G in 2000. Pratt Institute Library features a display of the original issues along with photos, artwork, books, and ephemera from the 30-year run of the magazine from February through April. Join Mira Schor and Susan Bee for a dialogue at the launch of the exhibition.

6:00 pm, Pratt Institute Library, Brooklyn Campus, 200 Willoughby Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11205

February 8: TSQ editor Susan Stryker will be speaking at Duke University on “What Transpires Now: Transgender History and the Future we need.”

5:30 pm, East Duke Parlors, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham, NC 27708

February 13: Our own Editorial Director, Ken Wissoker, will help young scholars make the transition From Dissertation to Book at Duke University.

4:00 pm, Franklin Humanities Institute at Duke University

Bays 4 & 5, Smith Warehouse, 114 S Buchanan Blvd, Durham, NC, 27701

February 13: Sara Ahmed, author of Living a Feminist Life, lectures on “Complaint as Diversity Work” at UCLA.

3:00 pm, Ackerman Grand Ballroom, UCLA, Los Angeles, CA 90095

February 15: Sara Ahmed continues her California tour at UC Davis, with a lecture on “Complaint: Diversity Work, Feminism, and Institutions “.

4:00 pm, Meeting Room D, Student Community Center, UC Davis, 397 Hutchison Dr., Davis, CA 95616

February 16: UC Berkeley gets a chance to hear Sara Ahmed. She’ll be speaking on “Queer Use” and meeting with graduate students.

4:00 pm, 112 Wurster Hall, UC Berkeley, Berkeley, CA, 94720

February 16: East Side Freedom Library will host a conversation with Alexis Pauline Gumbs, author of Spill, and the forthcoming book M Archive.

7:00 pm, 1105 Greenbrier St, St Paul, MN 55106

February 21: Remnants author Rachel Harding will participate in a lecture series with Sonia Sanchez and Ruby Sales at the Stella Adler Studio.

7:00 pm, Ticketed Event, 31 West 27th Street, Floor 3, New York, NY 10001

February 21: David Grubbs will read from his forthcoming book Now that the audience is assembled at The New School’s Poetry Forum event.

TBD, Room 510, 66 West 12th Street, New York, NY 10011

February 27: The 2017-2018 Sexuality & Geopolitics Seminar Series at UCLA will feature Chinese Surplus author Ari Larissa Heinrich discussing “Chinese Bodies as Biological Surplus.”

5:30 pm, Humanities Building 348, 415 Portola Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90095

February 27: Sara Ahmed speaks on “Uses of Use: Diversity, Utility and the University” at CRASSH, Cambridge University.

7:15 pm, Cambridge University, Cambridge, United Kingdom