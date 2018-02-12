Lynn Comella’s Spring Tour for Vibrator Nation

Lynn Comella is back on the road headed to a city near you. Hope you can catch her at one of these great events.

Also, be sure to check out the review of Vibrator Nation in the New York Times Book Review.

Reading and Discussion

February 14, 4:30pm

University of Nevada, Las Vegas’s Sex Week

Student Union Green Room

4505 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89154

Reading and Discussion

Lynn Comella in-conversation with Cyndi Darnell

February 21, 7:00 pm

The Melba Spiegeltent

35 Johnston St. Collingwood, Melbourne, Australia

Reading and Discussion

February 27, 7:00 pm

Max Black Adult Boutique

1/264 King St., Newtown, Sydney, Australia

Vibrators and Vino

March 16, 7:00 pm

Good For Her

175 Harbord St., Toronto, Canada M5S 1H3

Lecture

March 20, 12:30 pm

Temple University, Anderson Hall

1835 N. 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19122

Lecture

March 22, 4:00 pm

Department of Communication

University of Massachusetts, Amherst

650 N. Pleasant St., Amherst, MA 01003-1100

Reading and Discussion

March 23, 8:00 pm

Oh My Sensuality Shop

122 Main St., Northampton, MA 01060

Reading and Discussion

March 25, 1:00 pm

Good Vibrations Brookline

308 Harvard St. A, Brookline, MA 02446

Reading and Discussion

March 26, 6:30 pm

Good Vibrations Harvard Square

52 JFK St., Cambridge, MA 02138

Lecture

March 27, 5:00 pm

University of Massachusetts, Lowell

61 Wilder St., Lowell, MA 01854

Reading and Discussion

March 28, 7:00 pm

Center for Sexual Health and Pleasure

250 Main St. #1, Pawtucket, RI 02860

Reading and Discussion

with author Julie Scelfo

March 29, 7:00 pm

The Rare Book Room at Strand Bookstore

828 Broadway, NYC 10003

Reading and Discussion

April 4, 3:00 pm

LGBTQ Affairs

University of Florida

Reitz Union Room 2210, Gainesville, FL