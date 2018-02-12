Lynn Comella’s Spring Tour for Vibrator Nation

Lynn Comella is back on the road headed to a city near you. Hope you can catch her at one of these great events.
Also, be sure to check out the review of Vibrator Nation in the New York Times Book Review.
Reading and Discussion
February 14, 4:30pm
University of Nevada, Las Vegas’s Sex Week
Student Union Green Room
4505 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89154
Reading and Discussion
Lynn Comella in-conversation with Cyndi Darnell
February 21, 7:00 pm
The Melba Spiegeltent
35 Johnston St. Collingwood, Melbourne, Australia
Reading and Discussion
February 27, 7:00 pm
Max Black Adult Boutique
1/264 King St., Newtown, Sydney, Australia
Vibrators and Vino
March 16, 7:00 pm
Good For Her
175 Harbord St., Toronto, Canada M5S 1H3
Lecture
March 20, 12:30 pm
Temple University, Anderson Hall
1835 N. 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19122
Lecture
March 22, 4:00 pm
Department of Communication
University of Massachusetts, Amherst
650 N. Pleasant St., Amherst, MA 01003-1100
Reading and Discussion
March 23, 8:00 pm
Oh My Sensuality Shop
122 Main St., Northampton, MA 01060
Reading and Discussion
March 25, 1:00 pm
Good Vibrations Brookline
308 Harvard St. A, Brookline, MA 02446
Reading and Discussion
March 26, 6:30 pm
Good Vibrations Harvard Square
52 JFK St., Cambridge, MA 02138
Lecture
March 27, 5:00 pm
University of Massachusetts, Lowell
61 Wilder St., Lowell, MA 01854
Reading and Discussion
March 28, 7:00 pm
Center for Sexual Health and Pleasure
250 Main St. #1, Pawtucket, RI 02860
Reading and Discussion
with author Julie Scelfo
March 29, 7:00 pm
The Rare Book Room at Strand Bookstore
828 Broadway, NYC 10003
Reading and Discussion
April 4, 3:00 pm
LGBTQ Affairs
University of Florida
Reitz Union Room 2210, Gainesville, FL
