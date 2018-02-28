Catch our Authors at Events in March

You’ve got some great opportunities to catch our authors at events this month. Hope you can attend one!

March 1: Black and Blur author Fred Moten will participate in a poetry reading at New York University alongside Ana Božičević.

7:00pm, Lillian Vernon Creative Writers House, 58 W. 10th Street, New York, NY 10011

March 1: See Kyla Schuller give a talk on her book The Biopolitics of Feeling at University of California, Davis.

12:00pm, Hart Hall, 301 Shields Ave, Davis, CA 95616

March 3: Join Tina Campt and Brian Wallis for a conversation about her book Listening to Images at The Walther Collection Project Space.

2:00pm, 526 West 26th St., Suite 718 NYC 10001

March 7: Rwandan Women Rising author Ambassador Swanee Hunt will give the Lowell Lecture at the Harvard Extension School.

7:00pm, Emerson Hall 105, 25 Quincy St., Cambridge, MA 02138

March 7: Tufts University will host a talk with Chinese Surplus author Ari Heinrich.

4:30pm, Fung House, 48 Professors Row, Medford, MA 02155

March 7: Living a Feminist Life author Sara Ahmed will give a lecture at Cambridge University.

5:15pm, McCrum Lecture Theatre, Corpus Christi College, Bene’t’ Street, CB2 1RH, UK

March 8: Grateful Nation author Ellen Moore will speak at the University of California, Berkeley.

4:00pm, 2538 Channing Way, Berkeley, CA 94720

March 9: Catch Alexis Pauline Gumbs at Charis Books and get your signed copy of M Archive.

7:30pm, 1189 Euclid Ave NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30307

March 14: Moon Palace Books will give you another chance see Alexis Pauline Gumbs again and hear her reading from M Archive.

6:30pm, 3032 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55406

March 16: Spend an evening with Vibrator Nation author Lynn Comella at Good For Her.

6:30pm, 175 Harbord Street, Toronto, ON M5S 1H3

March 20: Temple University will host a talk with Lynn Comella on Vibrator Nation.

12:30pm, Anderson Hall, 1835 N. 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122

March 20: Catch the Penn Book Center discussion of Vibrator Nation with author Lynn Comella.

6:00pm, 130 S. 34th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104-6304

March 21: Everyday Conversions author Attiya Ahmad will speak at Duke University’s John Hope Franklin Center.

12:00pm, Conference Hall, Room 240, 2204 Erwin Rd.,Durham, NC 27701

March 21: Martin Duberman discusses his new memoir The Rest of It with Larry Mass at the Bureau of General Services, Queer Division.

7:00pm, 208 West 13th Street, Room 210, New York, NY, 10011

March 24: Eben Kirksey, editor of The Multispecies Salon, joins artist Patricia Piccinini in conversation with Elizabeth Finkel, editor-in-chief of COSMOS magazine as part of the World Science Festival Brisbane.

1:30pm, River Room, Queensland Gallery of Art | Gallery of Modern Art, Stanley Place, Cultural Precinct, South Bank, Brisbane, Queensland 4101, Australia

March 25: Good Vibrations in Brookline will host a reading with Vibrator Nation author Lynn Comella.

1:00pm, 308 Harvard St. A, Brookline, MA 02446

March 26: Enjoy happy hour hosted by Good Vibrations in Harvard Square with Lynn Comella and get you signed copy of her book Vibrator Nation.

6:30pm, 52 John F. Kennedy St, Cambridge, MA 02138

March 28: See Lynn Comella talk again at the Center for Sexual Health and Pleasure about Vibrator Nation.

7:00pm, 250 Main St #1 Pawtucket, RI 02860

March 29: Babeland and Strand Books will host a conversation with Vibrator Nation author Lynn Comella and Julie Scelfo.

7:00pm, 828 Broadway, New York City, NY 10003