Top Ten Most Read Articles from JMEWS

We’re excited to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, as well as National Women’s Month, by spotlighting the Journal of Middle East Women’s Studies (JMEWS) throughout March. JMEWS is the official journal of the Association for Middle East Women’s Studies. This interdisciplinary journal advances the fields of Middle East gender, sexuality, and women’s studies through the contributions of academics, artists, and activists from around the globe working in the interpretive social sciences and humanities.
Interested in reading more? Here are the top ten most frequently read articles from JMEWS from the past year:
- “The Active Social Life of “Muslim Women’s Rights”: A Plea for Ethnography, Not Polemic, with Cases from Egypt and Palestine”
Lila Abu-Lughod
Volume 6, Issue 1
March 2010
- “Everyday Intimacies of the Middle East”
Asli Zengin
Volume 12, Issue 2
July 2016
- “Making Gender Dynamics Visible in the 2016 Coup Attempt in Turkey”
Banu Gökariksel
Volume 13, Issue 1
March 2017
- “Muslim Diaspora: Gender, Culture and Identity by Haideh Moghissi”
Reviewed by Karen Leonard
Volume 4, Issue 2
Spring 2008
- “Depicting Victims, Heroines, and Pawns in the Syrian Uprising”
Edith Szanto
Volume 12, Issue 3
November 2016
- “Sawt Al Niswa”
Edith Szanto
Volume 11, Number 3
November 2015
- “Saudi Arabian Women and Group Activism”
Edith Szanto
Volume 11, Issue 2
July 2015
- “Middle East Masculinity Studies: Discourses of “Men in Crisis,” Industries of Gender in Revolution”
Paul Amar
Volume 7, Issue 3
Fall 2011
- “Men’s Coups, Women’s Troubles”
Yeşim Arat
Volume 13, Issue 1
March 2017
- “Castration, Sexual Violence, and Feminist Politics in Post-Coup Attempt Turkey”
Zeynep Kurtuluş Korkman
Volume 13, Issue 1
March 2017
