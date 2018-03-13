As part of our month-long series highlighting the Journal of Middle East Women’s Studies, we’re excited to share a “Colonialism, Imperialism, and War” mock syllabus from the JMEWS, curated by the editors. JMEWS is the official journal of the Association for Middle East Women’s Studies. This interdisciplinary journal advances the fields of Middle East gender, sexuality, and women’s studies through the contributions of academics, artists, and activists from around the globe working in the interpretive social sciences and humanities.
Colonialism, Imperialism, and War
- “Exploring Third Space in the Beirut Decentrists’ Texts”
Emilie Thomas Mansour
Volume 12, issue 1
March 2016
- “Trauma, Collective Memory, Creative and Performative Embodied Practices as Sites of Resistance”
Dena Al-Adeeb
Volume 12, Issue 2
July 2016
- “Depicting Victims, Heroines, and Pawns in the Syrian Uprising”
Edith Szanto
Volume 12, issue 3
November 2016
- “Threats to Public Order and Health: Mobile Men as Syphilis Vectors in Late Ottoman Medical Discourse and Practice”
Seçil Yılmaz
Volume 13, issue 2
July 2017
- “Performers or Prostitutes?: Artistes during the French Mandate over Syria and Lebanon, 1921–1946”
Camila Pastor de Maria Campos
Volume 13, issue 2
July 2017
- “Queer Visual Excavations: Akram Zaatari, Hashem El Madani, and the Reframing of History in Lebanon”
Gayatri Gopinath
Volume 13, issue 2
July 2017
- “‘War Is like a Blanket’: Feminist Convergences in Kurdish and Turkish Women’s Rights Activism for Peace”
Nadje Al-Ali and Latif Tas
Volume 13, Issue 3
November 2017
- “Trump(ing) on Muslim Women: The Gendered Side of Islamophobia”
Amaney A. Jamal
Volume 13, issue 3
November 2017
- “Hypervisibility and Middle Eastern Women’s Studies”
Mohja Kahf and Banah Ghadbian
Volume 13, issue 3
November 2017
- “Thinking Life, Death, and Solidarity through Colonized Palestine: An Interview with Jasbir K. Puar”
Kathryn Medien
Volume 14, issue 1
March 2018