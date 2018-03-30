Melanie S. Morrison’s Spring Tour for Murder on Shades Mountain

In Murder on Shades Mountain: The Legal Lynching of Willie Peterson and the Struggle for Justice in Jim Crow Birmingham, social justice educator and activist Melanie S. Morrison tells the tragic story of the murder and attempted murder of three young women in 1930s Birmingham, Alabama, and the aftermath, which saw a reign of terror unleashed on the town’s black community, the wrongful conviction and death sentencing of Willie Peterson, and a black-led effort to free Peterson.

Publishers Weekly gave Murder on Shades Mountain a Starred Review and Foreword Reviews said readers will be “enthralled” by the gripping story. You can catch Melanie S. Morrison at one of the stops on her national tour, which begins next week.

Meet the Speakers and Book Signing Reception

April 5, 7:00 pm

White Privilege Conference

Amway Grand Plaza Hotel

187 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

https://www.whiteprivilegeconference.com/wpc-19

Public Lecture and Book Signing

April 9, 4:30 pm

Vanderbilt University

Buttrick Hall, Room 102, 390 24th Avenue S., Nashville, TN 37212

https://events.vanderbilt.edu/index.php?eID=121269

Book Talk & Signing

April 12, 6:00 pm

East Lansing Public Library

950 Abbot Road, East Lansing, MI 48823

https://elpl.bibliocommons.com/events/search/local_start=2018-04-01%20TO%20/event/5a849828b2e43d2e00fbc764

Book Talk & Signing

April 15, 1:30 pm

Salus Center, in partnership with Everybody Reads

624 E Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI 48912

http://www.saluscenter.org/

Presentation and Book Signing

April 24, 6:00 pm

Avondale Library

509 40th Street, Birmingham, AL 35222

Book Talk and Signing

April 26, 11:00 am

Birmingham-Southern College

Harbert Building Auditorium, 900 Arkadelphia Road, Birmingham, AL 35254

Sermon and Book Signing

April 29, 5:00 pm

Circle of Mercy

15 Overbrook Place, Asheville, NC 28805

https://www.circleofmercy.org/

Book Talk & Signing

May 5, 7:00 pm

Hayti Heritage Center

804 Old Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC 27701

https://events.durhamcountylibrary.org/event/618676

Book Talk & Signing

May 8, 7:00 pm

Scuppernong Books

304 South Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401

http://www.scuppernongbooks.com/event

Book Talk & Signing

May 14, 7:00 pm

Busboys and Poets – 14th and V

2021 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009

http://www.busboysandpoets.com/events/event/author-event-murder-on-shades-mountain-the-legal-lynching-of-willie-peterso

Book Talk & Signing

May 16, 6:30 pm

Center for Diversity and Innovation, Battle Creek, Michigan

Location: TBA

http://www.kellogg.edu/community/kcccdi/

Book Talk & Signing

May 31, 7:00 pm

Books Inc

1491 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94704

https://www.booksinc.net/event/melanie-s-morrison-books-inc-berkeley

Book Talk & Signing

June 13, 7:00 pm

SpringHouse Ministry Center

610 W 28th Street, Minneapolis, MN

http://www.springhousemn.org/