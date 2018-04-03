Author Events in April

April is a busy month for our authors. They’ll be speaking about their books around the US and we hope you can catch them at one of these great events.

April 4: See The Rest of It author Martin Duberman reading from his new book at Book Culture.

7:00pm, 536 W 112th St., New York, NY 10025

April 5: Brilliant Imperfection author Eli Clare will give a keynote at the White Privilege Conference.

8:00pm, Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, 187 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

April 5: Melanie S. Morrison will also be at the White Privilege Conference. She’ll be signing copies of her new book Murder on Shades Mountain at a Meet the Speakers panel and reception.

7:00pm, Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, 187 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

April 9: Vanderbilt University will host a lecture and book signing for Murder on Shades Mountain author Melanie S. Morrison.

4:30pm, Buttrick Hall, Room 102, 390 24th Avenue S., Nashville, TN 37212

April 12: The CUNY Graduate Center will host a talk with Lauren Berlant and Kathleen Stewart on their collaboration The Hundreds, forthcoming January 2019.

6:30pm, 1218: Segal Theatre, 365 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10016

April 12: Murder on Shades Mountain author Melanie Morrison will read from her book at East Lansing Public Library.

6:00pm, 950 Abbot Rd., East Lansing, MI 48823

April 13: Seminary Co-op Bookstore will host an event with Now that the audience is assembled author David Grubbs.

6:00pm, 5751 S Woodlawn, Chicago, IL 60637

April 14: Listen to David Grubbs play guitar and also read from his new book Now that the audience is assembled at Corbett vs. Dempsey.

3:00pm, 1120 N. Ashland Avenue, 3rd Floor, Chicago, IL 60622

April 15: The Poughkeepsie American Association of University Women will host a tea with The Communist and the Communist’s Daughter author Jane Lazarre.

2:30pm, The Links at Union Vale, 153 North Parliman Rd., LaGrangeville, NY 12540

April 15: Catch Melanie S. Morrison talk about her book Murder on Shades Mountain at the Salus Center.

1:30pm, 624 E Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI 48912

April 18: Now that the audience is assembled author David Grubbs will perform and sign copies of his book at Rhizome DC.

9:00pm, 6950 Maple St NW, Washington DC 20012

April 19: The Red Room will host another reading/performance with David Grubbs.

TBD, 425 East 31st Street, Baltimore, MD 21218

April 22: Sunday morning Murder on Shades Mountain author Melanie S. Morrison will talk at First Congregational Church.

11:00am, 1024 Center Street North, Birmingham, AL 35204

April 24: Melanie S. Morrison will talk about her book Murder on Shades Mountain at the Avondale Library as apart of their “Birmingham Bound” Series.

6:00pm, 509 40th Street S., Birmingham, AL 35222

April 26: Catch Grateful Nation author Ellen Moore talk about her book at University of Berkeley’s Social Research Library.

4:00pm, 227 Haviland Path #6000, Berkeley, CA 94720

April 26: Get your signed copy of Murder on Shades Mountain when Melanie S. Morrison talks at Birmingham-Southern College.

11:00am, Harbert Bldg Auditorium, 900 Arkadelphia Rd., Birmingham, AL 35254

April 26: Rutgers University will host a book launch event for Jasbir Puar’s The Right to Maim.

4:00pm, Ruth Dill Johnson Crockett Bldg, 162 Ryders Lane, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

April 29: Circle of Mercy hosts Melanie S. Morrison, who will give a sermon and sign copies of Murder on Shades Mountain.

5:00pm, 15 Overbrook Pl, Asheville, NC 28805