David Grubbs’ Spring Tour For Now that the audience is assembled

Musician and author David Grubbs will be touring this spring, discussing his new book Now that the audience is assembled at events in Chicago, DC, New York City, and Louisville. Both a work of literature and a study of music, Grubbs’s new publication is a book-length prose poem that describes a fictional musical performance during which an unnamed musician improvises the construction of a series of invented instruments before an audience that is alternately contemplative, participatory, disputatious, and asleep. On this tour, not only will Grubbs be reading from his new book, but most of the events will also include a solo guitar performance.

Reading and Solo Guitar Performance

April 13, 6:00pm

Seminary Co-op Bookstore

5751 S Woodlawn Ave, Chicago, IL 60637

Reading and Solo Guitar Performance

April 14, 3:00pm

Corbett vs. Dempsey

1120 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Reading and Solo Guitar Performance

April 18, 9:00pm

Rhizome DC

6950 Maple St NW Washington, DC 20012

Reading and Solo Guitar Performance

April 19, TBA

The Red Room

425 E 31st Street, Baltimore MD 21218

Reading and Discussion with Mónica de la Torre

April 26, 6:30pm

Printed Matter

231 11th Ave, New York, NY 10001

Reading and Solo Guitar Performance

June 2, 3:30pm

KMAC

715 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202

