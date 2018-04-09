David Grubbs’ Spring Tour For Now that the audience is assembled

978-0-8223-7147-2Musician and author David Grubbs will be touring this spring, discussing his new book Now that the audience is assembled at events in Chicago, DC, New York City, and Louisville.  Both a work of literature and a study of music, Grubbs’s new publication is a book-length prose poem that describes a fictional musical performance during which an unnamed musician improvises the construction of a series of invented instruments before an audience that is alternately contemplative, participatory, disputatious, and asleep. On this tour, not only will Grubbs be reading from his new book, but most of the events will also include a solo guitar performance.

 

Reading and Solo Guitar Performance
April 13, 6:00pm
Seminary Co-op Bookstore
5751 S Woodlawn Ave, Chicago, IL 60637

Reading and Solo Guitar Performance
April 14, 3:00pm
Corbett vs. Dempsey
1120 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Reading and Solo Guitar Performance
April 18, 9:00pm
Rhizome DC
6950 Maple St NW Washington, DC 20012

Reading and Solo Guitar Performance
April 19, TBA
The Red Room
425 E 31st Street, Baltimore MD 21218

Reading and Discussion with Mónica de la Torre
April 26, 6:30pm
Printed Matter
231 11th Ave, New York, NY 10001

Reading and Solo Guitar Performance
June 2, 3:30pm
KMAC
715 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202

Follow David Grubbs on Twitter to get updates about future events.

