Poem of the Week

For the third week of National Poetry Month, we share an excerpt from our authoritative bilingual edition of Aimé Césaire’s Journal of a Homecoming ⁄ Cahier d′un retour au pays natal, translated by N. Gregson Davis. Originally published in 1939, Cahier d′un retour au pays natal is a landmark of modern French poetry and a founding text of the Negritude movement.

O friendly light

O pristine source of light

those who invented neither gunpowder nor compass

those who have never tamed steam or electricity

those who have not explored either seas or sky

but without whom the earth would not be the earth

excrescence growing more benign even as the earth continues to desert

the earth

grain silo where there germinates and ripens what is most earth upon

the earth

My negritude is not a stone, its deafness heaved

against the clamor of day

my negritude is not a film of dead water on the dead eye

of earth

my negritude is neither a tower nor a cathedral

it delves into the red flesh of the soil

it delves into the burning flesh of the sky

it digs through the dark accretions that weigh down its righteous

patience.

Hurray for the majestic Cedrate!

Hurray for those who have never invented anything

for those who have never explored anything

for those who have never vanquished anything

but they surrender, possessed, to the essence of every thing

ignorant of surfaces but possessed by the movement

of every thing

unconcerned to vanquish, but playing the game of the world

truly the elder sons of the world

permeable to all the breaths of the world

fraternal compass points for all the breaths of the world

deep lake bed for all the waters of the world

spark of the sacred fire of the world

flesh of the very flesh of the world, palpitating with the very

movement of the world!

Foreday morning warm with ancestral values

