Poem of the Week

To wrap up National Poetry Month, we’re sharing a poem from Rafael Campo’s collection Comfort Measures Only, forthcoming this September. Gathered from his over 20-year career as a poet-physician, the book’s 88 poems—30 of which have never been previously published in a collection—pull back the curtain in the ER, laying bare our pain and joining us all in spellbinding moments of pathos.

Hospital Writing Workshop

Arriving late, my clinic having run

past six again, I realize I don’t

have cancer, don’t have HIV, like them,

these students who are patients, who I lead

in writing exercises, reading poems.

For them, this isn’t academic, it’s

reality: I ask that they describe

an object right in front of them, to make

it come alive, and one writes about death,

her death, as if by just imagining

the softness of its skin, its panting rush

into her lap, then she might tame it; one

observes instead the love he lost, he’s there,

beside him in his gown and wheelchair,

together finally again. I take

a good, long breath; we’re quiet as newborns.

The little conference room grows warm, and there

before my eyes, I see that what I thought

unspeakable was more than this, was hope.

Learn more about Comfort Measures Only.