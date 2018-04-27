Preview Our Fall 2018 Catalog

We always get excited to see each new catalog in print. It’s the culmination of months of work by our staff and it’s great to see each season’s forthcoming books nicely arranged in print. Our Fall 2018 list is a great one. Check out some highlights below and download the complete catalog for a more in-depth perusal. These titles will be published between July 2018 and January 2019.

As you can see from the cover, we continue to bring out new books in our Stuart Hall: Selected Writings series, edited by Bill Schwarz and Catherine Hall. Essential Essays—a landmark two volume set—brings together Stuart Hall’s most influential and foundational works. Spanning the whole of his career, these volumes reflect the breadth and depth of his intellectual and political projects while demonstrating their continued vitality and importance. Both volumes will make their debut at MLA in January 2019.

We are very excited and proud to be publishing a new edition of James Baldwin’s only children’s book, Little Man, Little Man: A Story of Childhood. Out of print for forty years, this new edition of Little Man, Little Man—which retains the charming original illustrations by French artist Yoran Cazac—includes a foreword by Baldwin’s nephew Tejan ‘TJ’ Karefa-Smart and an afterword by his niece Aisha Karefa-Smart, with an introduction by two Baldwin scholars. In it we not only see life in 1970s Harlem from a black child’s perspective; we gain a fuller appreciation of the genius of one of America’s greatest writers. Look for the book in August.

Poetry lovers will be pleased to find three titles coming out this fall. In The Blue Clerk renowned poet Dionne Brand explores memory, language, culture, and the nature of writing through a series of haunting prose poems that contain dialogues between the figure of the poet and the Blue Clerk, who is tasked with managing the poet’s discarded attempts at writing. Rafael Campo returns to our list with Comfort Measures Only, which collects eighty-eight poems—thirty of which have never been previously published in a collection—from his long career as a poet-physician. We’re also bringing out a special fiftieth anniversary edition of Edward Dorn’s classic poem Gunslinger. It includes a new foreword by Marjorie Perloff and other new material.

Pioneering anthropologist Esther Newton’s long-awaited memoir My Butch Career comes out in November. She tells the compelling and disarming story of her struggle to write, teach, and find love, all while coming to terms with her lesbian identity during one of the worst periods of homophobic persecution in the twentieth century. We’re also pleased to share James N. Green’s biography of another LGBT pioneer, Brazilian revolutionary Herbert Daniel, whose life and political commitment shaped contemporary debates about social justice, gay rights, and HIV/AIDS. And summing up a different kind of career, legendary rock critic Robert Christgau presents the definitive collection of his work with Is It Still Good to Ya?, which features fifty years of writing.

If you’re interested in gender studies, you’ll find some great titles coming out this fall. In Vexy Thing, Imani Perry recenters patriarchy to contemporary discussions of feminism. Sarah Banet-Weiser examines the deeply entwined relationship between popular feminism and popular misogyny as it plays out in advertising, online and multi-media platforms, and nonprofit and commercial campaigns in her new book Empowered. And in Jezebel Unhinged, Tamura Lomax traces the use of the jezebel trope in the black church and in black popular culture. Gender studies scholars Gayatri Gopinath, Ann duCille, Aren Z. Aizura, Toby Beauchamp, and Jian Neo Chen also have new books in this catalog.

If your interests lie with theory, you’ll want to check out The End of the Cognitive Empire by Boaventura de Sousa Santos, in which he further develops his concept of the “epistemologies of the South.” And in Can Politics Be Thought? published in French in 1985 and appearing here in English (translated by Bruno Bosteels) for the first time—Alain Badiou offers his most forceful and systematic analysis of the crisis of Marxism.

And don’t forget about our journals. We have special issues of SAQ, GLQ, TSQ, Radical History Review, boundary 2, differences, American Literature, Novel, and English Language Notes.

These titles are just from the first few pages. We have over seventy titles in cultural studies, art, sound studies, Latin American studies, history, Asian studies, African studies, religion, American studies, and more.