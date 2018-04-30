Author events in May

As the semester winds down, we hope you’ll have more time to attend one of our author events. You have multiple chances around the US to see Melanie Morrison discuss her book Murder on Shades Mountain this month, and UK audiences can catch Sara Ahmed several times in May.

May 1: Jane Lazarre will discuss her recent book The Communist and the Communist′s Daughter at the NYU Tamiment Library.

4:30pm, 70 Washington Square South, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10012

May 1: Living a Feminist Life author Sara Ahmed will participate in a panel discussion at University of Cambridge.

4:00pm, Mill Lane Lecture Theatres, 8 Mill Lane, CB2 1RW. Cambridge, UK

May 3: Brown University‘s Center for the Study of Race and Ethnicity in America will host a book launch for Leticia Alvarado’s Abject Performances.

2:00 pm, Nicholson House, 96 Waterman Street, Providence, RI 02912

May 3: Rwandan Women Rising author Swanee Hunt will speak at Harvard University’s Spring Women’s Leadership Meeting.

12:30 pm, 5th Floor, Taubman Building, Harvard Kennedy School, 79 John F. Kennedy Street, Cambridge, MA 02138

May 3: The Durham County Library and the Hayti Heritage Center will host a reading by Melanie Morrison of her new book Murder on Shades Mountain

7:00 pm, Great Hall, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham, NC 27701

May 8: Scuppernong Books will host a reading and book signing for Melanie Morrison’s new book Murder on Shades Mountain.

7:00 pm, 304 South Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401

May 8: Chinese Surplus author Ari Larissa Heinrich will have a book launch at UC San Diego’s Cross Cultural Center.

3:00 pm, 9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, CA 92093

May 9: See Living a Feminist Life author Sara Ahmed lecture at University of Hull.

5:00 pm, Cottingham Rd, Hull HU6 7RX, UK

May 10: Get your copy of Alexis Pauline Gumbs’s M Archive at the Philadelphia Contemporary’s Stellar Mass.

6:30 pm, Iron Gate Theater, 3700 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104

May 10: The University of Sheffield will also host a public lecture with Living a Feminist Life author Sara Ahmed.

5:30 pm, Lecture Theatre 1, The Diamond, 32 Leavygreave Road, Sheffield, S3 7R, UK

May 11: Don’t miss Sara Ahmed give a lecture at the University of Leeds.

5:00 pm, Conference Auditorium 1, Willow Terrace Road, Leeds, LS2 9DA, UK

May 14: Catch Murder on Shades Mountain author Melanie Morrison in DC when she has a reading at Busboys and Poets.

7:00 pm, Langston Room, 2021 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

May 16: Living a Feminist Life author Sara Ahmed will give the qUCL Annual Lecture at the University College London.

6:00 pm, Darwin Lecture Theatre, Gower Street, London, WC1E 6XA, UK

May 16: The Willard Library will co-sponsor a book talk with Melanie Morrison at First Congregational Church.

6:30 pm, 145 Capitol Avenue, Battle Creek, MI

May 19: Lauren Pond will present her photography book Test of Faith at The Seminary Co-op Bookstore.

3:00 pm, 5751 S Woodlawn Ave.,Chicago, IL 60637

May 31: Books Inc. will host a book reading with Murder on Shades Mountain author Melanie Morrison.

7:00 pm, 1491 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, CA 94709