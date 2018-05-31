Author Events in June

Summer is coming and our authors have some hot events coming up in June. Hope you can make it to some of them.

June 1: Sami Schalk will read from her new book Bodyminds Reimagined at Big Idea Bookstore.

7:30pm, 4812 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224

June 1: Gay Priori author Libby Adler will read and sign copies of her book at Porter Square Books.

6:30pm, 25 White St., Cambridge, MA 02140

June 2: Landscapes of Power author Dana Powell will participate in a panel on “Land and Power” at the Western People’s Convention.

6:00pm, Dilkon Southwest Fairgrounds, 35°23’04.1″N 110°18’28.7″W, Dilkon, AZ 86047

June 2: See David Grubbs perform and read from his new book Now that the audience is assembled at the KMAC Museum.

3:30pm, 715 W Main St., Louisville, KY 40202

June 6: The Museum of Russian Art will host a talk and an exhibition of William Brumfield’s work from his book Architecture at the End of the Earth. The exhibition runs through June 10.

6:00pm, 5500 Stevens Ave S., Minneapolis, MN 55419

June 14: Catch From Washington to Moscow author Louis Sell discuss his book at the Louisville Free Public Library.

7:00pm, 301 York St, Louisville, Kentucky 40203

June 14: The Graham Foundation will host an in-conversation with In the Wake author Christina Sharpe and Torkwase Dyson.

6:00pm, 4 West Burton Place, Chicago, IL 60610

June 14: Yvonne Welbon will discuss and sign her book Sisters in the Life at the opening night of the Black Lesbian Archives Exhibit at Affinity.

6:00pm, Affinity Community Services, 2850 S. Wabash, suite #108, Chicago, IL

June 20: See Susan Murray discuss and sign copies of her latest book Bright Signals at 92nd Street Y.

12:00pm, (between 91st & 92nd street) 1395 Lexington Ave., New York, NY 10128

June 21: Life and Death on the New York Dance Floor author Tim Lawrence will give a keynote the University of Sussex’s Disco! An Interdisciplinary Conference

9:30am, Gardner Centre Road, Brighton, East Sussex BN1 9RA