On “Theses on Theory and History”

We’re pleased to share a post from the Wild On Collective, which comprises Ethan Kleinberg, Joan Wallach Scott, and Gary Wilder, about their new project “Theses on Theory and History.” Scott and Wilder are both Duke University Press authors; Scott is editor of Women’s Studies on the Edge and author of The Fantasy of Feminist History, and Wilder is author of Freedom Time and co-editor of The Struggle for Life is the Matter, forthcoming in 2019.
Linked here is a programmatic intervention entitled “Theses on Theory and History” co-written by the three academic historians who currently compose the Wild On Collective. This first publication, which is freely available for web viewing or as a downloadable PDF, emerged from a series of conversations among the three of us that began in fall 2018. Despite our different theoretical investments and analytic orientations, we were each struck by how deeply entrenched realist epistemology and empiricist methodology remains in the field of disciplinary history. This, notwithstanding repeated attempts by successive generations of critics to free historical thinking and knowledge from the fetishes of archival evidence, chronological narrative, and reified boundaries between past and present. We discussed the perverse mechanism whereby the epistemological challenges to conventional history that developed between the 1970s and 1990s were superficially embraced, only in order to be domesticated as new themes or topics to be explored in familiar ways. We concurred that circumscribed assumptions about what counts as historical evidence, argument, and truth are systemically produced by the disciplinary guild.
“Theses on Theory and History” is divided into three sections: one on the assumptions of disciplinary history, another on the strategies through which the field resists “theory” as somehow foreign to real history, and a third which calls programmatically for a theoretically informed practice of critical history. Our aim is to provoke a debate among and beyond professional historians about the intellectual implications of this unstated but regularly enforced disciplinary commonsense concerning descriptive realism and archival empiricism. Specifically, we hope to challenge any artificial separation of empirical research and theoretical reflection; to invite historians to be more conceptually self-aware and critically self-reflexive; to push the field to recognize non-realist and non-empiricist modes of analysis as legitimate ways to know the past; and to remind scholars in other fields that professional history does not possess a monopoly on modes of historical thinking or means of historical insight.
Because these domesticating and disciplining processes are systemic, our theses address all aspects of professional history—training, research, writing, publishing, hiring. Likewise, we believe that any attempt to redress such problems must do so holistically. This intervention is not in any way meant to be a comprehensive inventory of all that is wrong, even theoretically, with the field and the guild (e.g., the persistent Eurocentrism of its frameworks). Even less is it meant to be theoretically prescriptive; we make no claims about which theories historians should engage, how they might be employed, how they might go about theorizing their own work, or to what end. But we do believe that any attempt to change a specific aspect of the field that brackets questions about what counts as evidence and how we produce knowledge is likely to be limited at best. We hope that this initial intervention is only a first step in opening a broader debate about these issues within the field of history. We also hope to create a community of like-minded scholars, within and beyond the field of history, to share concerns about and strategies for doing history otherwise.
One comment
indeed here we see sure the true of problems as say Jessica and prof dr mircea orasanu and prof horia orasanu as that followed so the problems are holistically that we affirm always and then wright as now ,therefore we consider here
LAGRANGIAN AND JOURNAL and the follows
ABSTRACT
To generalize the adage–and along the way to explain why planes travel this way–we will introduce a special class of curves on surfaces, called geodesics. Geodesics have the useful property that the shortest curve segment connecting two points on a surface is a segment of a geodesic. As we shall see, great circles are geodesics on the sphere, and they therefore have the property that they are the “shortest” curves on the sphere. To examine geodesics, we will develop connections between differential geometry, differential equations, and vector calculus. In order to see geodesics, even when they cannot be found explicitly, the computer algebra system Mathematica will be used.
1 INTRODUCTION
A surface in three-dimensional Euclidean space (R³) is a set of points in R³ that locally look like a plane-that is, given any point on the surface, there is a small neighborhood of that point which appears to be planar. Again, the earth’s surface taken as a sphere is a good example. The earth’s surface curves, yet by looking around, one cannot see this curvature. This is because the area of the earth one can see is a small enough neighborhood of the point where he/she is standing that this neighborhood appears flat. So the sphere is a surface in R³. More technically,
Definition: M R³ is a surface if for any x M, there exists an open neighborhood U R³ containing x, an open neighborhood W R², and a map x: W → U ∩ M that is differentiable with differentiable inverse. Such a function is called a parameterization or a coordinate patch since it allows us to assign coordinates to the surface corresponding to the coordinates of R².
Surfaces do not need to be in R3; replacing R3 with a general space X yields a valid definition. In fact, some of the surfaces we will examine cannot be placed in R3.
2 FORMULATION
For a sphere of radius r centered at the origin, a coordinate patch is x(u, v) = (rcos(u)cos(v), rsin(u)cos(v), rsin(v)), for – < u < , and – < v < A coordinate patch is said to be orthogonal if its first partial derivatives are orthogonal-that is, if xu•xv = 0. Clearly, for an orthogonal patch x, xu x xv is never zero. This means it is possible to construct a unit normal at any point on the surface. Also, because xu and xv vary smoothly on M, so will U. If any two points on a surface can be connected by a curve contained in the surface, the surface is said to be connected.
Using the sphere as an example, the parametrization of the sphere given above is orthogonal. xu = (-r sin(u) cos(v), r cos(u) cos(v), 0), and xv = (-r cos(u) sin(v), -r sin(u) sin(v), r cos(v)). So xu • xv = r2 sin(u) sin(v) cos(u) cos(v) – r2 sin(u) sin(v) cos(u) cos(v) + 0 = 0. The unit normal at x(u, v) is , as the reader can easily verify either by hand or using Mathematica.
A useful and important construct on a surface M is the tangent plane to the surface at a point p. Parameterize M in a neighborhood of p by x(u, v), with x(u0, v0) = p. Then, the tangent plane to M at p-denoted by TpM-is the two dimensional vector space spanned by {xu(u0, v0), xv(u0, v0)}. It is fairly easy to show that this space is equivalent to the space of all vectors v such that v = ’(t0), where
3 SOLUTION The Geodesic Equations
Important curves on surfaces are curves called geodesics. Geodesics are essentially the extensions into M of straight lines in the plane—that is, relative to the surface, there appears to be no acceleration. Formally,
Definition: For a surface M in Euclidean three-space, a geodesic is a curve α:[0, 1]→M where α’’ is always normal to M.
Since α’’ is always normal to M, that means that the dot product of α’’ and a vector in in TpM is always zero. In particular, α’’ • α’ = 0. Let s(t) be the speed of α at t; . Differentiating s with respect to t,
(1)
All correspondence concerning this publication or the reproduction or translation of all or part of the document should be addressed to the Director of School, Out of School and Higher Education of the Council of Europe (F-67075 Strasbourg Cedex).
The reproduction of extracts is authorised, except for commercial purposes, on condition that the source is quoted.
LikeLike