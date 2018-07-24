Meet Our 2018 Summer Interns!

It is important for us to recognize our student interns and how hard they work. We would also like to hear about what they are learning from the Press and what experiences and impressions they will take with them when they leave. We created this blog post and video featuring our Summer 2018 interns to help capture all of that. Learn more about them with these brief introductions, and see what Duke University Press means to them.

Born and raised in Watertown, NY, Patrick Morgan is a sixth-year Ph.D. candidate in Duke University’s English department. After having worked for Discover, Earth, and The American Gardener, he was inspired to develop his dissertation, titled “Manifesting Vertical Destiny: Geology, Reform, and the Stratified Earth in American Literature, Long Nineteenth Century.” Morgan has been the editorial assistant of American Literature at Duke University Press since 2014, where he has improved his critical thinking skills and learned how to summarize entire books in only one hundred words. Teaching is Morgan’s passion. After Duke he wants to continue working in education and publishing.

Patrick loves “being a part of a publishing community, working with others to create a quality publication.”

Curious fact about Patrick: “I used to be in a book discussion group with monks who made a vow of silence (Trappists, or Cistercians of the Strict Observance).”

Originally from Manhattan, NY, Renee Ragin, is heading this fall into her fifth year of Duke University’s Graduate Program in Literature (critical theory and philosophy). She is interning with the Acquisitions World Reader team where she has learned the importance of being detail-oriented.

“It is interesting but difficult; I am happy people are taking the time to explain everything,” she said of her work.

Ragin hopes to stay in academia and teach, or continue to work at Duke University Press.

Curious fact about Renee: “I used to be a competitive swimmer. I swam all four years of high school and a few years in college in the intramurals.”

Sophomore John Jernigan is an economics and statistics undergraduate at Duke University. Jernigan, who is from Durham, NC, interns in Duke University Press’s Journals Production Department, where he has learned the publishing and editing process for journals. Jernigan said this is his first office job and that his coworkers and the professional environment are providing him with a “great learning experience.”

Once he leaves the Press, he plans to attend graduate school and start his own business.

Curious fact about John: “I’ve had every flavor of Pelican’s SnoBall.” (Pelican’s is a regional chain offering shaved ice.)

Ithiopia Lemons, raised in Durham, NC, is heading into her second year as a graduate student in the Educational Technology Program at North Carolina Central University. At Duke University Press, Lemons is an Internal Communication student worker for the Staff, Operations, and Support team. Her ultimate goal is to become an entrepreneur and build on her natural body products business, which she is hoping to expand in the future. While working at the Press, she has gained office experience and improved her leadership skills.

Curious fact about Ithiopia: “My favorite fruit is cantaloupe.”

Kansas native Blake Beaver is a Ph.D. student in the Graduate Program in Literature at Duke University. He is interning with the Books Marketing Department here at the Press. “It has been really positive. Everyone has been really friendly—busy, but good. I feel it is important to have an understanding of how people actually market their books, how you create your sales strategy, what is a realistic sales goal for a book, and to understand the particularities of the trade books versus the more academic books.” Blake wants to have a tenure-track position as a professor.

Curious fact about Blake: “I grew up riding horses and raised bucket calves.”

Born in Milan, Italy and raised in São Paulo, Brazil, Erika Ianovale is a rising senior studying mass communication with a concentration in public relations and a minor in Spanish at North Carolina Central University. She is currently interning with the Journals Marketing team. “I have learned a lot. My supervisors and the team are very supportive and master what they do. Once I leave the Press I want to be able to learn as many things as they teach me, but mainly how to deal with the international market.”

She would love to further her publishing knowledge at DUP or do public relations work for a multinational company in New York City, California, or Florida.

Curious fact about Erika: “I speak four languages (Portuguese, Italian, English, and Spanish).”

Junior Zachary Farmer is studying sports management at Winston-Salem State University. He is currently interning at the front desk. “It has been smooth and relaxed. When I’m done here, I want to further my communication skills.” Zachary wants to work with a professional sports team and possibly become a general manager.

Curious fact about Zachary: “I’m allergic to nuts.”

Originally from Gaithersburg, MD, fifth-year senior Bethany White is a mass communication major with a concentration in broadcast media and a minor in writing/English at North Carolina Central University. White interns on Duke University Press’s Communications team, where she has learned new tools with Excel and has worked on developing her communication skills. “It’s very laid-back, but we still get our work done,” she said.

After her internship at the Press, she wants to work for a public affairs or media relations branch within the government.

Curious fact about Bethany: “I really enjoy listening to rock music.”

Originally from Latvia, Anastasia Karklina, is a fourth-year Ph.D. candidate in Duke University’s Graduate Program in Literature, and her specialization is cultural theory and critical race studies. Karklina has worked for three semesters in the Books Marketing Department, where she has been mostly assisting with awards. She has also improved her design and administrative skills.

Curious fact about Anastasia: “I am known by my friends as an activist, and I do social justice work in the community.”

Wilmington, NC, native Ashley Lee is a graduate student currently studying creative writing, specifically nonfiction, at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington. She is interning with the Books Editorial team. “It’s going well; I’ve learned a lot. After I leave the Press I want to get a stronger understanding of what the relationship looks like between editors, editorial styles, and authors, and what long-term collaboration looks like.” She would love to continue working in academic publishing, or write for television and/or film.

Curious fact about Ashley: “I enjoy photography when I can.”

Kimberly Reisler, a graduate student from the Bay Area in California, is studying for her master’s in library science at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. She is currently interning with the Digital Strategies Department. “It’s been really good. It’s fun to learn about how everything works together to create finished products. When I leave I want to have a better understanding of how to integrate different technologies, how they work together, and how technology supports the work that people do.” Kimberly wants to do something that relates to information systems and library technology.

Curious fact about Kimberly: “I love hamsters.”

Graduate student Nora Nunn is from Atlanta, GA, and is pursuing her Ph.D. in English at Duke University. Her research focuses on genocide in the twentieth century in the American imagination. She is currently interning with American Literature. “It has been great. I think I’ve been the editorial assistant for American Literature for a couple of years and it’s a great way to share intellectual work through the journal. I hope to learn more ways to engage with the public and digital humanities.” Nora is open to various possibilities. She wants to do something related to education and intellectual conversation, whether it’s teaching or researching.

Curious fact about Nora: “I was a Peace Corps volunteer in Rwanda.”

Anna Tybinko, an ABD student from Philadelphia, PA, is studying for her Ph.D. at Duke University in Romance Studies. She was a World Reader intern in Books Editing, working primarily on the Brazil and Haiti readers. “My experience with the Press was wonderful. I felt like I really got to know the publishing process intimately. I’m also much more versed in questions of intellectual property now. I can imagine all of this being important insight if I get the opportunity to publish my own research.” She hopes to become a professor.

Curious fact about Anna: “Besides Spanish and Portuguese, I also know some Papiamentu (a creole language spoken in the Netherlands Antilles) and Kriolu (a creole language spoken in Cabo Verde).”