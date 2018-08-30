Author Events in September

From New York to Germany, several of our authors are on the road in September so check them out.

September 4: How Art Can Be Thought author Allan deSouza opens an exhibition at University of San Francisco’s Thacher Gallery called “Allan deSouza: Through the Black Country…”

3:00 pm, 2130 Fulton Street, San Francisco, CA 94117

The exhibition runs through November 4, 2018

September 11: The Regulator Bookshop will host a reading with Amy Laura Hall for her book Laughing at the Devil.

7:00pm, 720 Ninth Street Durham, NC 27705

September 11: A panel discussion at the NYU Center for the Humanities kicks off a week of launch events in New York City for the new edition of James Baldwin’s Little Man, Little Man. The panel is hosted by the editors Nicholas Boggs and Jennifer DeVere Brody and also features Baldwins niece and nephew Aisha Karefa-Smart and Tejan Karefa Smart, as well as scholars Dagmawi Woubshet, Steven Fullwood, and Sybil Cooksey.

6:00pm, 20 Cooper Square, Fifth Floor, New York, NY 10003

September 13: Jasbir Puar will revisit her book Terrorist Assemblages, recently reissued in a ten-year anniversary edition, at a reading for Bluestockings.

7:00pm, 172 Allen Street New York, NY 10002

September 13: The Christine Koenig Galerie will host a reading and concert for David Grubbs and his new book Now that the audience is assembled.

TBD, Schleifmühlgasse 1A, 1040 Wien, Austria

September 13: Jacqueline Woodson will host a launch event for James Baldwin’s Little Man, Little Man at The Schomburg Center with the editors Nicholas Boggs and Jennifer DeVere Brody as well as Aisha Karefa-Smart and Tejan “TJ” Karefa-Smart, James Baldwin’s niece and nephew, and writer Kia Corthon.

6:30pm, RSVP, 515 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10037

September 14: Continuing the James Baldwin celebration, Sugar Hill Children’s Museum will host a children’s event for Little Man, Little Man.

11:00am, RSVP, 898 St Nicholas Ave, New York, NY 10032

September 14: Gewölbe will host a reading and concert for David Grubbs and his latest book Now that the audience is assembled.

TBD, Hans-Böckler-Platz 2, Cologne, Germany 50672

September 15: James Baldwin’s Little Man, Little Man editors Nicholas Boggs and Jennifer DeVere Brody will give a special reading at McNally Jackson in Williamsburg.

3:00pm, 76 North 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249

September 16: Now that the audience is assembled author David Grubbs continues through Germany stopping at Westwerk for another reading and concert.

TBD, Admiralitätstraße 74, 20459 Hamburg, Germany

September 17: David Grubbs will sign copies of Now that the audience is assembled and perform a concert at Pro QM Bookshop.

8:30pm, Almstadtstraße 48-50 D-10119 Berlin, Germany

September 22: Libby Adler discusses her book Gay Priori at East End Books Ptown.

6:00pm, 389 Commercial St., Provincetown, MA 02657

September 25: Susan Murray discusses her new book Bright Signals at the NYU Center for the Humanities.

6:00pm, 20 Cooper Square, Fifth Floor, New York, NY, 10003

September 26: Melanie Yergeau will be reading and signing copies of her book Authoring Autism at her book launch at CUNY.

5:15pm, CUNY School of Professional Studies, Room 407, 119 W 31st St, New York, NY 10001