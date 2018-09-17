New Poetry from Rafael Campo

After publishing five of Rafael Campo’s previous books, we are delighted to be releasing his first collection this month: Comfort Measures Only: New and Selected Poems, 1994–2016. Gathered from his long career as a poet-physician, these eighty-eight poems—thirty of which have never been previously published in a collection—pull back the curtain in the ER, laying bare our pain and joining us all in spellbinding moments of pathos. Here we share one of his new poems from the collection.

Invaders

She says that back in Mexico the map

of the United States that hung above

the teacher’s desk was like a floating island

impossible to reach, impossible

for any girl like her to even dream

might welcome her. She gazes now instead

above my desk, her flattened breasts a map

no more accessible, no more forgiving,

the spreading cancer numinous, one could

say even beautiful, deceptive as

that distant promise. Here just one short year,

she tells me of the landlord calling them

“invaders,” six of them who shared a room,

the only toilet down the hall. She says

she cried alone beneath the Virgin Mary,

the church the only place she knew to go,

the flickering of candles casting shadows

in shapes above her everywhere like maps

to other worlds; she says she prayed for this

to be a better world. The clinic throbs

in pain outside my door, so many dreams

deferred, so many hearts invaded by

resentment or remorse, so many seas traversed

and borders crossed. So many journeys done.

