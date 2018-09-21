Remembering Former Director Larry Malley

We were sad to learn of the death of former Duke University Press director Larry Malley on September 13, 2018.

Malley worked at Duke University Press from 1988 to 1993, first serving as Editorial and Associate Director and then taking over the directorship from Dick Rowson. Following his tenure here he served as the director of the University of Arkansas Press. His obituary details his long career in publishing.

Editorial Director Ken Wissoker says, “Larry Malley took a chance in hiring me to Duke and brought in Emily Young as Marketing Director, thus even in a short tenure setting the stage for what would come after. He was a warm, outgoing colleague and a discerning editor. Like many of his era he started as a salesperson and scout for textbooks, going office to office at colleges for McGraw Hill. The ease that job requires in striking up conversation and then honing in on a good book idea served him well his whole career.”

Lee Willoughby-Harris, our Books Marketing Metadata and Digital Systems Manager, remembers working with Malley: “Larry was a tireless advocate for university presses and their role in both academic life and the public sphere. He was also our mooring in a time of great transition at Duke University Press. The staff he brought to Durham during the late 1980s and early 1990s became the foundation for the success and influence that Duke enjoys today.” She adds, “On a personal level, I found Larry’s knowledge of and appreciation for college basketball along Tobacco Road to be unmatched among university press directors.”

We send our condolences to Larry Malley’s family, including his wife Maggie and his children and grandchildren.