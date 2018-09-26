Health Politics and Policy Articles for your Fall Syllabus

As the school year commences, we’re excited to share a sample syllabus with articles from the Journal of Health Politics, Policy and Law. JHPPL focuses on the initiation, formulation, and implementation of health policy and analyzes the relations between government and health, past, present, and future.
We’ve identified a few articles that you might find especially useful as you prepare your fall semester syllabi:
- The Dog That Almost Barked: What the ACA Repeal Fight Says about the Resilience of the American Welfare State by Jacob S. Hacker, Paul Pierson
- Rebounding with Medicare: Reform and Counterreform in American Health Policy by Paul Starr
- Policy Analysis in Government and Academia: Two Cultures by Sherry Glied
- Business Associations, Conservative Networks, and the Ongoing Republican War over Medicaid Expansion by Alexander Hertel-Fernandez, Theda Skocpol, and Daniel Lynch
- Throwing Darts: Americans’ Elusive Search for Health Care Cost Control by Jonathan Oberlander
The articles are all freely available for the next year.