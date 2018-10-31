Author Events in November

Several of our authors will be on the road this month. Here’s your chance to get your signed copy.

November 6: Jezebel Unhinged author Tamura Lomax will host a discussion at The College of William & Mary.

5:30pm, Sadler Center, Tidewater A/B, 200 Stadium Dr., Williamsburg, VA 23185

November 7: Garvin Theatre at Santa Barbara City College will host a book talk for Cherríe Moraga’s A Xicana Codex of Changing Consciousness.

6:00pm, 721 Cliff Dr., Santa Barbara, CA 93109

November 7: Sara Ahmed, author of Living a Feminist Life and several other books, lectures on Queer Use at Cambridge University. Her next book, What’s the Use?, will be out late in 2019.

5:00pm, McCrum Lecture Theatre, Trumpington St, Cambridge CB2 1RH, UK

November 8: Celebrate the release of Ralph Savarese’s See it Feelingly at Grinnell College.

8:00pm, 1115 8th Ave, Grinnell, IA

November 15: Gayatri Gopinath will have a book launch for Unruly Visions at New York University.

6:00pm, NYU Silver Center, Jurow Hall, 31 Washington Place, Floor 1, NYC 10003

November 16: Passionate and Pious author Monique Moultrie will participate in a discussion at the Iliff School of Theology with Dr. Rebecca Todd Peters.

6:30pm, University of Denver, Shattuck Hall, 2201 S. University Blvd,Denver, Colorado 80210

We’ll also be at a number of academic conferences in November. Please visit our booths at conferences sponsored by the American Studies Association, the National Women’s Studies Association, the African Studies Association, the American Academy of Religion, and the American Anthropological Association. All books in the booth are $20 and you can pick up a Feminist Killjoy t-shirt as well!