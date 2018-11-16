American Studies Association 2018

We enjoyed selling books and journals and meeting authors and editors at the 2018 annual meeting of the American Studies Association.

Gayatri Gopinath’s Unruly Desires sold out quickly. Aimee Bahng and her book Migrant Futures Dorinne Kondo’s book Worldmaking is out in December

We attended a launch party on Saturday for “H̶e̶r̶e̶ and N̶o̶w̶: Under Erasure,” a special issue of Social Text (134). In both traditional and experimental prose, this special issue revisits the connection between depicting the world and making claims upon the human as self-narrating subject. At once advancing a critique of the present and recounting a process of writing out from under the emergency of the present, the essays propose to place the here and now under erasure.

Congratulations to Lisa Lowe, author of The Intimacy of Four Continents, on winning the 2018 Carl Bode-Norman Holmes Pearson Prize. The award honors a scholar who has dedicated a lifetime of work to the mission and values of American studies. Lowe, a former president of the ASA, also won the Minority Scholars’ Committee Richard A. Yarborough Mentoring Award.

Editor Courtney Berger and Bianca Williams, author of The Pursuit of Happiness Dionne Brand, author of The Blue Clerk Juno Salazar Parreñas and her new book Decolonizing Extinction Lyndon K. Gill, author of Erotic Islands

Sami Schalk and her book Bodyminds Reimagined Micol Seigel, author of Violence Work Mary Caton Lingold, co-editor of Digital Sound Studies Our booth before the shopping began

If you missed this year’s meeting, or if you didn’t have room in your luggage for all the books and journals you wanted to buy, you can still save 30% on our website with coupon code ASA2018, through the end of the year. Hope to see you next year!