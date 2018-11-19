American Anthropological Association, 2018

It was wonderful to meet excited customers, sell books and journals, and celebrate our award-winning authors and editors at this year’s American Anthropological Association meeting in San José! Thanks to everyone who came by our booth to browse our stock or say hello.
Our anthropology titles were honored with more awards this year than every before! We are so excited to congratulate the following authors:
Esther Newton is the co-winner of the AQA (Association for Queer Anthropology) Distinguished Achievement Award. Newton is the author of Margaret Mead Made Me Gay; Cherry Grove, Fire Island; and her new memoir, My Butch Career.
- N. Fadeke Castor’s Spiritual Citizenship won the Clifford Geertz Prize in the Anthropology of Religion.
- Sharon Kaufman’s book Ordinary Medicine won the 2018 Robert B. Textor Award for Anticipatory Anthropology.
- Danny Hoffman’s book Monrovia Modern won the John Collier Jr. Award for Still Photography from the Society for Visual Anthropology.
- Katherine Verdery’s book My Life as a Spy won the Victor Turner Prize in Ethnographic Writing from the Society for Humanistic Anthropology.
- Susan Helen Ellison’s book Domesticating Democracy won Honorable Mention for the Victor Turner Prize.
- Lyndon K. Gill’s book Erotic Islands won Honorable Mention for the Ruth Benedict Prize from the Association for Queer Anthropology.
- Kathleen Millar’s book Reclaiming the Discarded was a finalist for the 2018 Society for the Anthropology of Work Book Prize.
- Alex E. Chávez’s book Sounds of Crossing won the 2018 book award from the Association of Latina and Latino Anthropologists.
- Marisol de la Cadena’s book Earth Beings won the Senior Book Prize from the Association for Feminist Anthropology.
- Louise Meintjes’s book Dust of the Zulu won the 2018 Gregory Bateson Prize from the Society for Cultural Anthropology.
Check out our photo gallery of authors and editors:
Missed the conference? Not able to fit all the books you wanted into your luggage? You can still save on anthropology paperbacks through the end of the year—just use coupon code AAA18 at dukeupress.edu.