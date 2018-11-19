American Anthropological Association, 2018

It was wonderful to meet excited customers, sell books and journals, and celebrate our award-winning authors and editors at this year’s American Anthropological Association meeting in San José! Thanks to everyone who came by our booth to browse our stock or say hello.

Our anthropology titles were honored with more awards this year than every before! We are so excited to congratulate the following authors:

Check out our photo gallery of authors and editors:

N. Fadeke Castor with her award certificate for Spiritual Citizenship, which won the Clifford Geertz Prize in the Anthropology of Religion Katherine Verdery, whose book My Life as a Spy won the Victor Turner Prize in Ethnographic Writing Susan Helen Ellison, whose book Domesticating Democracy received Honorable Mention for the Victor Turner Prize Marianne Lien, coeditor of Domestication Gone Wild Danny Hoffman, whose book Monrovia Modern won the John Collier Jr. Award for Still Photography Crystal Biruk, author of Cooking Data Carole McGranahan, coeditor of Ethnographies of U.S. Empire Ursula Rao, coeditor of Bodies as Evidence Juno Salazar Parreñas, author of Decolonizing Extinction Tulasi Srinivas (right), author of The Cow in the Elevator, with publicist Jessica Castro-Rappl Ayşe Çağlar, coauthor of Migrants and City-Making Harry Yi-Jui Wu, coeditor of “Articulating Genba,” a special issue of positions: asia critique Martin Manalansan, whose work is featured in “Wildness,” a special issue of the South Atlantic Quarterly Naomi Schiller, author of Channeling the State Tobias Rees, author of After Ethnos Kathleen M. Millar, whose book Reclaiming the Discarded was a finalist for the Society for the Anthropology of Work Book Prize Jessica Johnson, author of Biblical Porn Tomas Matza, author of Shock Therapy Posing with their prize poster: Harris Solomon, author of Metabolic Living; Susan Helen Ellison, author of Domesticating Democracy; and Kathleen M. Millar, author of Reclaiming the Discarded

Missed the conference? Not able to fit all the books you wanted into your luggage? You can still save on anthropology paperbacks through the end of the year—just use coupon code AAA18 at dukeupress.edu.