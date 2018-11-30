Author Events in December

Several of our authors will be on the road this month. Here’s your chance to get your signed copy, which would make a great gift!

December 1: Bianca Williams will have a reading and discussion of her book The Pursuit of Happiness at Cafe con Libros.

5:00pm, 724 Prospect Pl., Brooklyn, NY 11216

December 3: See Vexy Thing author Imani Perry in conversation with Simone White at The Graduate Center.

6:30pm, 365 Fifth Avenue, 9100: Skylight Room, New York, NY 10016

December 4: The Potter’s House is hosting a book signing with author John Lindsay-Poland for his new book Plan Colombia.

6:30pm, 1658 Columbia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20009

December 4: The Getty Center will host a discussion with South of Pico author Kellie Jones on the Rise of Performance Art in the 1970s.

7:30pm, 1200 Getty Center Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90049

December 6: How Would You Like to Pay? author Bill Maurer will speak at the big.bright.minds. 2018 conference.

8:30am, Filene Research Institute, 1010 E. Washington Ave., Suite 306, Madison, WI 53703

December 6: Sara Ahmed, author of Living a Feminist Life, and several other books, lectures on Complaint as Diversity Work at Central European University in Budapest. Her next book, What’s the Use?, will be out in late 2019.

6:00pm Nador u. 9, Monument Building, Budapest Hungary

December 7: Duke University’s Trent Center for Bioethics, Humanities, & History of Medicine will host a lecture by Comfort Measures Only author Rafael Campo.

12:00pm, 2301 Erwin Road, Durham, NC 27705

December 7: Marisol de la Cadena and Mario Blaser will participate in a symposium on their collection A World of Many Worlds at Duke University’s Rubenstein Library.

9:00am, 411 Chapel Dr., Durham, NC 27705

December 9: Amy Laura Hall will give a lecture at St. David’s Episcopal Church on her book Laughing at the Devil.

10:45am, 301 E 8th Street, Austin, TX 78701

December 8: See Allan deSouza talk about his new book How Art Can Be Thought at the Asia Society.

2:00pm, 1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004

December 10: Is It Still Good to Ya? author Robert Christgau will discuss his book in-conversation with Eric Lott at The Graduate Center.

6:30pm, 365 Fifth Avenue, 9100: Skylight Room, New York, NY 10016

December 10: City Lights Booksellers will host a book discussion with Dana Frank and Plan Colombia author John Lindsay-Poland.

7:00pm, 261 Columbus Avenue at Broadway, San Francisco, CA 94133

December 14: BookWoman will host a book talk with Amy Laura Hall, author of Laughing at the Devil.

7:00pm, 5501 N Lamar Blvd, Ste A105, Austin, Texas 78751

December 15: Actor and childhood literacy advocate LeVar Burton joins with Aisha Karefa-Smart, editor Nicholas Boggs, Judith Thurman and Allison Criner Brown in a discussion of James Baldwin’s work, life, and the timeliness of the re-release of his children’s book Little Man, Little Man at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture. Children’s and family events are also scheduled.

4:30pm, 1400 Constitution Ave, NW, Washington, DC 20560

December 18: John Lindsay-Poland will celebrate his new book Plan Colombia at Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists.

7:00pm, 1924 Cedar St, Berkeley, CA 94709

Hope you can make it to one of these great events.