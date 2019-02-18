Sample The Hundreds by Lauren Berlant and Kathleen Stewart

The Hundreds —composed of pieces one hundred or multiples of one hundred words long—is theorist Lauren Berlant and ethnographer Kathleen Stewart’s collaborative experimental writing project in which they strive toward sensing and capturing the resonances that operate at the ordinary level of everyday experience. We invite you to sample the book by reading four pieces from it.

First Things

Every day a friend across the ocean wakes up to suicidal thoughts. Another friend takes a drink to eat clean and another eats a candy bar in bed before washing the sheets, doing laundry naked to ensure soft sleeps.

Another friend chants before going out to her analogy lab. Another hires

retired people to walk her dogs so that she can get to her trainer. Others,

desperate, rush harsh. Many people’s kids climb in. Many pets assert the

dominion of their drives. There’s stretching and the taking of medicine.

There’s accounting and anxious text checking. There’s scanning for bossy

emails and preconceptions. Lists get made. For some, there is breakfast.

Once spring rolls around there is running before the heat and catching

the first shift sitting outside the punk bakery to smoke, drink coffee, and

“break each other’s balls” before work does what work does. I asked them

about this phrase once and sparked a debate about whether it is properly

“break” or “bust.” Whatever, Professor, they laughed, yanking your chain,

busting your balls, don’t take it so serious!

Some people sleep in. Other people wake at the sun. Some people walk

into the house and see only the order in it. Some people serve other

people. Some use the quiet time to do the best things quiet time allows.

Some people waste it, which is not the opposite of using it well. When

I was little I had a task: to make coffee for the adults, measuring out the

Maxwell House, setting the breakfast table. Then I’d leave for school and

my early teachers would let me into the teachers’ lounge. A little troll

doll kid overhearing Allende, Planned Parenthood, and MLK. A confused

and sunny face taking in the voices and the concept of concepts, before

the day.

Swells

We write to what’s becoming palpable in sidelong looks or a consistency

of rhythm or tone. Not to drag things back to the land of the little judges

but to push the slow-mo button, to wait for what’s starting up, to listen up

for what’s wearing out. We’re tripwired by a tendency dilating. We make

a pass at a swell in realism, and look for the hook. We back up at the hint

of something. We butt in. We try to describe the smell; we trim the fat to

pinpoint what seems to be the matter here.

Words sediment next to something laid low, or they detour on a crazed

thought-cell taking off. I saw a woman standing on a sidewalk, chainsmoking

while she talked to a buff younger man. She was trying to get

him to give someone else a break because he means well or he didn’t

mean it. Maybe her son. “He don’t know no better.” She was hanging in

there, but the whole top half of her black hair was a helmet of white roots.

She was using her fast-thinking superpowers to run a gauntlet of phrases

and get out quick even though we all knew she was just buying time.

A thought hits at an angle. Subjects are surprised by their own acts. But

everyone knows a composition when they see one. A scene can become

a thing after only a few repetitions. At the Walmart in New Hampshire,

scruffy middle-aged men hang back at the register, letting their elderly

mothers pay. The men have a hint of sour and the abject; their mothers

are a worn autopilot. Women talk in the aisles about the local hospital; it’s

incapable; it misreads people, handing out exactly the wrong, killer drug.

Dilations

The Hundreds is an experiment in keeping up with what’s going on.

Ordinaries appear through encounters with the world, but encounters

are not events of knowing, units of anything, revelations of realness, or

facts. Sometimes they stage a high-intensity tableau of the way things

are or could become; sometimes strangeness raises some dust. This work

induces form without relieving the pressure of form. It pushes and follows

histories out. It takes in signs and scaffolds. If our way is to notice

relations and varieties of impact, we’re neither stuffing our pockets with

ontology nor denying it: attention and riffing sustain our heuristics.

What draws affect into form is a matter of concern. Form, though, is not

the same thing as shape: and a concept extends via the tack words take.

Amplified description gets at some quality that sticks like a primary object,

a bomb or a floater. The image that comes to mind when you read

that (if images come to mind when you read) might not be what we’re

imagining — and we’re likely not imagining the same thing either. Collaboration

is a meeting of minds that don’t match. Circulation disturbs

and creates what’s continuous, anchoring you enough in the scene to pull

in other things as you go.

“Punctum” ought to mean whatever grabs you into an elsewhere of form.

There ought also to be a word like “animum,” meaning what makes an

impact so live that its very action shifts around the qualities of things

that have and haven’t yet been encountered. You can never know what

is forgotten or remembered. Even dormancy is a kind of action in relation.

Think about watching a dead thing, a thing sleeping, or these words.

Think about skimming as a hunger and defense against hunger. Think

about the physiological pressure of itching.

This is vanilla

These prose poems come from a long poetic and noetic collaboration.

The project pays attention to the relation of scenes to form, observation

to implication, encounters to events, and figuration to what sticks in the

mind. To convert an impact into a scene, to prehend objects as movement

and matter, retains a scene’s status as life in suspension, the way an extract

in cooking conveys the active element in a concentrated substance

that comes in a small brown bottle. (This is vanilla. This is almond.) The

elaboration of heuristic form on the move points to pattern, patina, atmosphere:

the object world of vestiges that scatters bumpily across the

plane of what is also a vibrant tableau. But we get it: your eyes want a

place to land on. You want to know what happened when the glances

passed or where the train of a dark sentence will go. At different speeds

we move around the effects, causes, and situational membranes. As we

proceed we sift figurative types and object relations, seeking out the gists

of things. Our styles move in proximity to currents. We get distracted

sometimes. This is a practice of tightening and loosening the object-scene

in hundred-word swatches.

Lauren Berlant is George M. Pullman Distinguished Service Professor of English at the University of Chicago. She is author of Cruel Optimism and The Female Complaint, both also published by Duke University Press. Kathleen Stewart is Professor of Anthropology at the University of Texas, Austin, and author of Ordinary Affects, also published by Duke University Press.

