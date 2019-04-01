Author Events in April

April showers bring . . . author signings? Hope you can get out this spring and see some of our authors in person at these great events.

April 4: East Bay Booksellers welcomes Elisabeth Jay Friedman to discuss her book Seeking Rights From the Left.

7:00pm, 5433 College Avenue, Oakland, CA 94618

April 4: Dorinne Kondo has a book signing at the University of Southern California for her latest book Worldmaking.

4:00pm, 3620 South Vermont Ave., Suite 352, Los Angeles, CA 90089

April 8: Arturo Escobar, author of Designs for the Pluriverse, gives the International Comparative Studies Keynote Lecture at Duke University.

4:30-6:30pm, Pink Parlor, East Duke Building, Durham, NC 27708

April 10: Harvard University‘s Houghton Library hosts a reading honoring the work of Black and Blur author Fred Moten.

6:00pm, Edison Newman Room, 11 Quincy Street, Cambridge, MA 02138

April 10: Catch Brilliant Imperfection author Eli Clare in a talk and Q&A at Fordham University.

6:00pm, Lowenstein Building 12th flr, 113 West 60th Street, New York, NY 10023

April 12: Coca Yes, Cocaine No author Thomas Grisaffi presents his book at University of Amsterdam’s Centre for Latin American Research and Documentation.

TBD, Roetersstraat 33, 1018 WB Amsterdam, The Netherlands

April 21: Sarah Banet-Weiser discusses her book Empowered at Bluestockings.

7:00pm, 172 Allen Street, New York, NY 10002

April 22: Research on U.S. Health and Healthcare hosts an online Q&A with The Look of the Woman author Eric Plemons.

12:00pm

April 25: See Surrogate Humanity coauthors Neda Atanasoski and Kalindi Vora discuss their book at City Lights.

7:00pm, 261 Columbus Avenue at Broadway, San Francisco, CA 94133

April 27: Amit Rai launches his new book Jugaad Time at Furtherfield Commons.

2:00pm, 269-271 Seven Sisters Rd, Finsbury Park, London N4 2DE, UK

April 27: The Smart Museum of Art hosts an event with Rebecca Zorach on her book Art for People’s Sake.

4:00pm, The University of Chicago, 5550 S Greenwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60637

April 28: McNally Jackson Books hosts a book talk for David Eng and Shinhee Han’s Racial Melancholia, Racial Dissociation.

6:00pm, 52 Prince St, New York, New York 10012

April 29: Book Reports author Robert Christgau discusses his new book at McNally Jackson Books.

7:00pm, 52 Prince St, New York, NY 10012