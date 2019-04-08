Poem of the Week

April is National Poetry Month, so we are offering a poem each Monday for the next four weeks. Today’s poem is from Rafael Campo’s latest book, Comfort Measures Only: New and Selected Poems, 1994-2016. Campo, a physician, writes from his work and life experience with great empathy. Martin Espada says, “The luminous language and the luminous vision offer proof that poetry, too, is a healing art, that storytelling is medicinal. In these times, we need poets of eloquent empathy more than ever, and there is no poet more eloquent or empathetic than Rafael Campo.”

As We Die

My parents gripe about their health. I think

about when I was young, and tried to force

from them an explanation of — what else

could it have been, but death? Back then, the ink

that clotted in my mother’s brush was black

as my ungrateful, doubting soul; my father’s

huge plush armchair, tilted slightly back, offered

what seemed eternal rest. Their talk is bleak,

their diverticulosis like a pit

that swallows them, their heart disease an ache

these old emotions only aggravate.

I guess I look to them as giants yet,

immortals who know secrets I cannot.

My father, hard of hearing now, reclines

a little farther back; her face now lined

with years of pain, my mother jabs at knots

of garish sunflowers, pretending we

might yet avoid the conversations that

have made their marks on us. Not what I thought —

past death, at last, dreams keep us perfectly.

Rafael Campo is the author of six books of poetry with Duke University Press. He is Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.