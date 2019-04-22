Poem of the Week

During National Poetry Month, we are offering a poem each Monday. In celebration of Earth Day, today’s poem describes the beauty of the earth and questions the reasons people do not learn from the nature blossoming and roaming in peace around them. This poem is from Suvir Kaul’s Of Gardens and Graves: Kashmir, Poetry, Politics. David Ludden, Professor of History, New York University, says “Reading Of Gardens and Graves is a treat beyond description. I have visited Kashmir several times during the period this book covers, and while reading it I felt magically transported into the invisible heart and soul of a world where much of what Suvir Kaul described had been only vaguely visible to me before. The work he has done here is brave and powerful.”

Moti Lal “Saqi”

Question

He too is a man

You too are a man

I too am a man

No one sprung up from rock, no one dropped from the sky

No one climbed up from the underworld either

All are as clay, are born to mothers

Then who amongst us is separate, who torn apart by distance

Let’s then think consciously all of us—

I seem to have burst the kernels of my thought

Flowers many-colored, the garden bloomed Velvet, blue, red, golden

No one needed to slit the poppy

The rose did not become arrogant about its perfume

The pomegranate did not shame the marigold

The pussy willow did not boast though it blossomed first

The narcissus comes, who will drag it down

The iris has no fear of walking alone

The saffron flower never spoke its value

The violet knows no enemy in the lily

The shy thaniwal grew, back-tracked, and eased away

How sweet their little world

Peaceful world, there is no quarrel

Flocks of sheep run up the hillside

Crystal-colored how many, how many cream

How many white, blackish how many

Wandering in valleys, bounding about

All together they go out to graze

All together they slake their thirst

No harm comes to the underfed ram

The creamy one will not squeeze the black’s neck

The crystal does not frighten the mottled one

Then just ask a question of yourselves

Why do we humans have bad thoughts?

