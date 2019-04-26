Preview Our Fall 2019 Catalog

We’re very excited to unveil our Fall 2019 catalog. Check out a preview of some of the exciting titles below and then download the complete catalog or view a hyperlinked version online. These titles will be published between July 2019 and February 2020.

On the cover we’re featuring a detail from an epic mural cycle by José Clemente Orozco, from Mary Coffey’s new book Orozco’s American Epic, which analyzes the work. That’s just one of a number of new art books coming out. In The Politics of Taste, Ana María Reyes examines the works of the Colombian artist Beatriz González and the Argentine-born art critic Marta Traba who championed her art during Colombia’s National Front coalition government (1958–1974). Ronak K. Kapadia’s Insurgent Aesthetics theorizes the world-making power of contemporary art responses to US militarism in the Greater Middle East. In A Fragile Inheritance, Saloni Mathur investigates the work of two seminal figures from the global South: the New Delhi-based critic and curator Geeta Kapur and the contemporary multi-media artist Vivan Sundaram. And a number of titles address issues of how art intersects with activism and labor, including Wages Against Artwork by Leigh Claire La Berge, How to Make Art at the End of the World by Natalie Loveless, and The Creative Underclass by Tyler Denmead. We’re also distributing catalogs for the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and The New School.

Fronting the catalog this season is Honeypot: Black Southern Women Who Love Women by E. Patrick Johnson. Johnson, who has published several books with us before, combines magical realism, poetry, and performative writing to bear witness to the real-life stories of black southern queer women in ways that reveal the complexity of identity and the challenges these women face.

Also returning to Duke University Press is geologist Orrin H. Pilkey, with Sea Level Rise. Written with his son, Keith C. Pilkey, this latest book is an urgent call to immediately begin a managed retreat from our coastlines before rising seas make it too late. The Ocean Reader, edited by Eric Paul Roorda is the latest edition to The World Readers series. It also aims to call attention to our oceans at a time when they are changing rapidly.

Both The World Readers and The Latin America Readers series offer travelers more than just a guidebook, but rather an in-depth look at a history’s history, culture, and politics through primary sources. The newest Latin America Reader is The Haiti Reader, edited by Laurent Dubois, Kaiama L. Glover, Nadève Ménard, Millery Polyné, and Chantalle F Verna. And for travelers to Hawai‘i, we’re excited to offer Detours: A Decolonial Guide to Hawai‘i, edited by Hokulani K. Aikau and Vernadette Vicuna Gonzalez. The essays, stories, artworks, maps, and tour itineraries in Detours create decolonial narratives in ways that will forever change how readers think about and move throughout the islands.

Several of our favorite theorists return with new books in Fall 2019. Sara Ahmed follows up her bestselling Living a Feminist Life with What’s the Use, continues the work she began in The Promise of Happiness and Willful Subjects by taking up a single word—in this case, use—and following it around. We’re also excited to welcome back Achille Mbembe with his new book Necropolitics, which theorizes the genealogy of the contemporary world—one plagued by inequality, militarization, enmity, and a resurgence of racist, fascist, and nationalist forces—and calls for a radical revision of humanism a the means to create a more just society. Anthropologist Deborah Thomas returns to the press with Political Life in the Wake of the Plantation, which traces the long-term legacies of the plantation system and how its governing logics continue to shape and replicate forms of violence. MacArthur Fellow Julie Livingston follow up her 2012 book Improvising Medicine with a parable on capitalism and economic growth, Self-Devouring Growth. And political theorist William Connolly returns with his seventh book with us, Climate Machines, Fascist Drives, and Truth, which examines entanglements between volatile earth processes and emerging cultural practices.

We’re also pleased to announce several special issues of journals, including an American Literature issue that tracks plantation slavery’s modern-day legacies, an exploration of sanctuary as a resistance tool from Radical History Review, a Public Culture issue on the violence work of policing, an expansive look at transnational feminism from Meridians, and more.

There’s so much more in our Fall 2019 catalog including feminist theory from Patricia Hill Collins, a collection on reading the work of Eve Kosofsky Sedgwick, an in-depth history of the 1960s alternative rock band Henry Cow, and a social and political history of Latin America’s most popular cartoon, Mafalda. Download or view an online version of the catalog now to see all eighty books and special issues. And to be the first to learn about our next catalog and to be notified of new books in your chosen disciplines, sign up for our email alerts, too.