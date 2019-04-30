The latest issue of Cultural Politics, “Questioning the Super-Rich,” edited by Jennifer Smith Maguire and Paula Serafini, is available now.

Despite the contemporary fascination with the super-rich and their excesses, the super-rich remain obscured from view by tendencies to focus on the spectacle of wealth or on the super-rich as exceptional or deviant individuals. Making a timely intervention, this special issue interrogates the concept, global composition, and consequences of the super-rich.

Working from a range of disciplinary perspectives, the contributors unveil an otherwise invisible cultural architecture of representations, systems and experiences that underpin and reproduce the ways in which power works through concentrations of economic, cultural, and spatial resources.

