Author Events in May

Several of our authors will be on the road this month. Here’s your chance to get your signed copy.

May 3: Sara Ahmed, whose new book What’s the Use will be out in October, gives the keynote at the Queer Art of Feeling conference at Murray Edwards College.

9:30am, University of Cambridge, Huntingdon Rd, Cambridge CB3 0DF, UK

May 4: Japanoise author David Novak in conversation with Japanese composer Otomo Yoshihide at Blum and Poe gallery.

2:00pm, 2727 S. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90034

May 4: Ellen Gray discusses her book Fado Resounding at the Fado Festival of New York and New Jersey.

6:00pm, Brookfield Place, Winter Garden, 230 Vesey Street, New York, NY 10281

May 4: Red May Seattle hosts a event with Alys Eve Weinbaum for her new book The Afterlife of Reproductive Slavery.

12:00pm, University Book Store, 4326 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

May 5: Red May Seattle also hosts a discussion featuring The Problem with Work author Kathi Weeks and Marshall Plan Modernism author Jaleh Mansoor.

12:00pm, Northwest Film Forum, 1515 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

May 13: See our Editoral Director Ken Wissoker give a talk at the The Graduate Center on turning a dissertation into a book.

6:30pm, 365 Fifth Ave., New York, NY 10016

May 15: In the Meantime author Sarah Sharma will leads a workshop on “Feminist Techno Determinism” at the Digital Democracies conference at Simon Fraser University.

TBD, Morris J Wosk Centre for Dialogue #420, 8888 University Drive, Burnaby, B.C., Canada V5A 1S6

May 16: Editorial Director Ken Wissoker leads a workshop on book publishing at the Digital Democracies conference.

Harbour Centre, Cominco Policy Room 1415, 8888 University Drive, Burnaby, B.C., Canada V5A 1S6

May 16: SPUI 25 will host a dual book launch event for Shimmering Images author Eliza Steinbock and Figures of Time author Toni Pape.

8:00pm, Spui 25-27, 1012 WX Amsterdam

May 23: Catch Deported Americans author Beth Caldwell in-conversation with Ingrid Eagly at Chevalier’s Books.

7:00pm, 126 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004