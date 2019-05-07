Spotlight on the Hispanic American Historical Review

This spring, we’re excited to spotlight the Hispanic American Historical Review (HAHR), a field-defining journal of Latin American history.

Founded in 1918, HAHR pioneered the study of Latin American history and culture in the United States. In fact, HAHR‘s first issue published a letter from then-president Woodrow Wilson expressing his interest in the journal:

My dear Professor Chapman: I learn with a great deal of interest of the plans for an Ibero-American Historical Review and beg that you will express to all those interested my very sincere approval of the project. It is a most interesting one and ought to lead to very important results both for scholarship and for the increase of cordial feeling throughout the Americas. Cordially and sincerely yours, Woodrow Wilson

Today, HAHR publishes rigorous scholarship on every facet of Latin American history and culture. It is edited by Martha Few, Zachary Morgan, Matthew Restall, and Amara Solari.

“My dream for this journal … is to just continue the excellence that has already been established by the previous editors going back decades now,” said Solari.

“It has become the flagship journal of the field, and I think that’s one of the reasons why the field of Latin American history is so much more dynamic than many others,” said former coeditor Jocelyn Olcott.

HAHR covers a wide range of topics, including environmental history, science and medicine, drug history, reproduction, race, immigration, and many more. The journal’s website offers two thematic collections of articles: LGBTQ+ and Latin American History and The Environment and Modernity in Nineteenth- and Twentieth-Century Latin America.

“It has been central now for a hundred years in helping establish the field and really point to the absolute best scholarship within Latin American history,” said Gisela Fosado, editor at Duke University Press and member of the HAHR Board of Editors. “It’s always going to be pushing the field, defining the field, bringing out a really wide range of voices.”

Learn more about the journal in “Celebrating 100 Years of the Hispanic American Historical Review,” produced last year in honor of HAHR’s centennial: