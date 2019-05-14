Top Ten Most Read Articles From HAHR

This spring, we’re excited to spotlight the Hispanic American Historical Review (HAHR), a field-defining journal of Latin American history.

HAHR publishes vital work across thematic, chronological, regional, and methodological specializations, with articles featuring original, innovative research and path-breaking analysis.

Interested in reading more? Here are the top ten most frequently read articles from HAHR from the past year, freely available for three months:

“ The Spanish Civil War and the Construction of a Reactionary Historical Consciousness in Augusto Pinochet’s Chile ”

Kirsten Weld (Volume 98, Issue 1)

“ (In)visible Ruins: The Politics of Monumental Reconstruction in Postrevolutionary Mexico ”

Mónica Salas Landa (Volume 98, Issue 1)

“ The Bibliotheca Mexicana Controversy and Creole Patriotism in Early Modern Mexico ”

Stuart M. McManus (Volume 98, Issue 1)

Want to keep up to date on the latest cutting-edge articles from HAHR? Sign up for email alerts when new issues are published.

Learn more about the journal in “Celebrating 100 Years of the Hispanic American Historical Review,” produced last year in honor of HAHR’s centennial: