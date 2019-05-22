“Sexual Politics, Sexual Panics,” the newest issue of differences, edited by Robyn Wiegman, is available now.
With essays that parse keywords like “#MeToo,” “Consent,” “Testimony,” and “Trigger Warnings,” and articles on Larry Nassar, feminist disappointment, black feminist alternatives to confession and visibility, and more, the issue acts as an archive of current concerns in a constantly changing landscape of sexual politics.
Read Robyn Wiegman’s introduction, freely available, and Eva Cherniavsky’s essay on #MeToo, open through August. You can browse the rest of the contents here.
Contributors include Kadji Amin, Eva Cherniavsky, Andrea Long Chu, Jennifer Doyle, Joseph J. Fischel, Lynne Joyrich, Jennifer C. Nash, Emily A. Owens, Shoniqua Roach, Juana María Rodríguez, Mairead Sullivan, Samia Vasa, Rebecca Wanzo, Robyn Wiegman, and Terrance Wooten.