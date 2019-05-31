Author Events in June

Get your summer off to a great start with one of our author events around the US and UK.

June 2: Vroman’s Bookstore will host an event with Beth C. Caldwell where she’ll discuss her new book Deported Americans.

5:00pm, 695 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91101

June 5: The Stuart Hall Foundation and the ICA present a discussion celebrating the work of Jamaican-British academic, writer and political activist Stuart Hall.

6:30pm, 12 Carlton House Terrace, The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH

June 11: The Centre for Global Knowledge Studies at Cambridge University hosts a book launch for Isaac A. Kamola’s Making the World Global.

3:00pm, Room SG1, Alison Richard Building, Cambridge, CB3 9DT

June 13: See Angelo Restivo discuss his new book Breaking Bad and Cinematic Television in-conversation with Jennifer Wild at Seminary Co-op Bookstore.

6:00pm, 5751 S Woodlawn Ave, Chicago, IL 60637

June 14: Living a Feminist Life author Sara Ahmed will give the keynote lecture at Birkbeck Student Union‘s panel on Race, Gender and Scrutiny.

6:00pm, Birkbeck University of London, Malet St, London, WC1E 7HX

June 17: Worldmaking author Dorinne Kondo will discuss her new book with Viet Thanh Nguyen at Vroman’s Bookstore.

7:00pm, 695 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91101

June 22: City Lights Bookstore will host an in-conversation with Deported Americans author Beth C. Caldwell and Ana Raquel Minian.

1:30pm, Woman’s Building, 3543 18th St #8, San Francisco, CA 94110

June 26: Amy Laura Hall will talk about and sign her recent book Laughing at the Devil at the Chautauqua Institution.

2:00pm, Hall of Philosophy, One Ames Ave. Chautauqua, N.Y. 14722