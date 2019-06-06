Illinois Journal of Mathematics Now Available

We are pleased to announce the publication of Illinois Journal of Mathematics (IJM) volume 63, issue 1, the first issue of IJM published by Duke University Press. Browse the issue’s contents on Project Euclid.

Founded in 1957, IJM featured in its inaugural volume the papers of many of the world’s leading mathematicians. Since then, IJM has published many influential papers, including the proof of the Four Color Conjecture, and continues to publish original research articles in all areas of mathematics. The journal is sponsored by the Department of Mathematics at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The editorial board comprises a mix of preeminent mathematicians from within its host department and across the mathematical research establishment.

“We are proud to be associated with the outstanding Duke University Press mathematics publishing program and its flagship journal, the Duke Mathematical Journal,” said Steven Bradlow, Editor-in-Chief of IJM.

“We look forward to providing our expert mathematics publishing support to the editors as they and we work together to ensure that IJM continues to be a valuable resource to the entire mathematics research community,” said Rob Dilworth, Journals Director at Duke University Press.

Individual print-and-online subscriptions to IJM are available, or ask your librarian to subscribe.