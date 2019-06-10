2020 Pricing Now Available

Duke University Press 2020 pricing for individual journal titles, the e-Duke Journals collections, the e-Duke Books collection, our six e-book subject collections, Euclid Prime, and MSP on Euclid is now available online at dukeupress.edu/libraries.

We are also pleased to announce a new pick-and-choose e-book model, providing customers with volume discounting starting with the purchase of 25 titles. Learn more at dukeupress.edu/pickandchoose.

New titles join the Duke University Press journals list

Duke University Press is pleased to announce the additions of History of the Present and the Romanic Review to its 2020 journals list. Both journals will be included in the e-Duke Journals Scholarly Collection: Expanded.

History of the Present, a biannual journal founded in 2011, offers articles that approach history as a critical endeavor, pressing the boundaries of history’s disciplinary norms.

The Romanic Review, a quarterly journal sponsored by the Department of French and Romance Philology at Columbia University, has published a broad diversity of critical approaches to literature published in French, Italian, and Ibero-Romance languages since its founding in 1910.

New e-book subject collections

Duke University Press is now offering libraries new e-book collections: Art and Art History and Asian Studies.

The Art and Art History e-book collection includes over 150 titles that span the discipline, with books in art theory and criticism, performance art, African American art, African and Black Diaspora art, architecture, visual culture, Asian art, Latin American art, Native American and indigenous art, Latinx and Chicanx art, photography, LGBTQ and feminist art, and museum studies.

The Asian Studies e-book collection includes over 300 titles ranging across memoir, theory, cultural studies, film, TV and popular culture, history, politics and political theory, activism, gender studies, LGBTQ studies, art, science studies, music, religious studies, fiction, poetry, environmental studies, sociology, and anthropology, among others.

These new offerings join our existing e-book subject collections in Gender Studies, Latin American Studies, Music and Sound Studies, and Religious Studies.

Black Sacred Music digital archive

Duke University Press is pleased to make the complete archive of Black Sacred Music: A Journal of Theomusicology available digitally for the first time. Edited by Yahya Jongintaba (formerly known as Jon Michael Spencer), the journal was published from 1987 to 1995. The nine-volume archive will be available for purchase beginning in summer 2019.

Black Sacred Music sought to establish theomusicology—a theologically informed musicology—as a distinct discipline, incorporating methods from anthropology, sociology, psychology, and philosophy to examine the full range of black sacred music. Its scope included black secular music, the early days of rap, soul, jazz, civil rights songs, the religious music of Africa and the African diaspora, spirituals, gospel music, and the music of the black church.

Project Euclid welcomes the African Journal of Applied Statistics

Project Euclid now hosts the African Journal of Applied Statistics, which publishes original articles on applied sciences, often using African data. This journal joins Euclid Prime in 2020, with free preview access for current 2019 subscribers.

Tusi Mathematical Research Group journals exit publishing program

After the publication of their 2019 volumes, Duke University Press will no longer publish Annals of Functional Analysis and Banach Journal of Mathematics, both owned by the Tusi Mathematical Research Group (TMRG). Both journals, along with Advances in Operator Theory, owned and published by TMRG, will exit Euclid Prime in 2020. Springer will begin publishing all three journals starting in 2020. Subscribers to Euclid Prime will retain access to previously purchased content published through 2019 for all three journals.

For more information about 2020 pricing, please contact orders@dukeupress.edu.