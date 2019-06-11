The newest issue of the Journal of Health Politics, Policy and Law, “Health and Political Participation,” is now freely available online for three months.

Contributors analyze the potential of health policy to affect the public’s health and political engagement, covering topics that include whether participation in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) differs by political partisanship, the potential mechanisms behind low voter turnout for Americans with disabilities, and the political determinants of health in the least healthy place in America, the Mississippi Delta.

